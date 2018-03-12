The new RDX packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 10-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive.
After teasing the new RDX as a thinly veiled concept at January's North American International Auto Show, Acura will unveil a production version of the SUV on March 28 at the New York Auto Show. The premiere will include showing a sporty A-Spec variant of the stylish vehicle.
The new, third-generation RDX will take a page out of the original model by returning to turbocharged power. The SUV will use a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, and it'll pair with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Power will route to the latest version of the Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system, and the Integrated Dynamics System will allow drivers to pick from settings for customizing how the vehicle feels from behind the wheel.
Acura claims that the new RDX is the launching point for its new design language. Based on the concept (gallery above), the SUV will feature crisp, angular styling. Inside, the model will likely have a high-tech center stack with a wide infotainment screen on top and prominent controls in the center. A mix of leather, wood, metal, and piano black trim would provide occupants with a luxurious cabin.
The RDX Prototype featured a 2.5-inch longer wheelbase and 1.2-inch wider track than the existing model. The larger dimensions likely appear on the production version, too. The tweaks should translate into more room for passengers and cargo inside the SUV.
The A-Spec variant teased in this new image has stylish upgrades like gunmetal, five-spoke wheels. Gloss black trim also adorns the front bumper. Presumably, the shiny material shows up elsewhere, too.
The new RDX will go on sale in mid-2018. More details about pricing and packages will arrive closer to launch. Acura will assemble the SUV at its plant in East Liberty, Ohio, and the engines will come from Anna, Ohio.
· Redesigned and reengineered third-generation RDX delivers athletic stance and proportions, premium driver-centric cabin and intuitive user interface
· Most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade signals the beginning of a new era for the luxury automaker
· New A-Spec variant adds sport appearance detailing, inside and out
· Reveal to be live streamed at Facebook.com/Acura, YouTube.com/Acura and Twitter.com/Acura
NEW YORK, (March 12, 2018) – Acura will hold the world debut of the all-new 2019 Acura RDX and RDX A-Spec, in production form, at the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) and via live-stream on March 28 at 12:15 p.m. ET. The third-generation RDX, launching mid-2018, is the first in a new generation of Acura products featuring the brand’s new design language, Precision Cockpit inspired premium cabin and groundbreaking True Touchpad Interface™.
The reveal will feature the 2019 Acura RDX along with the new RDX A-Spec, the first application of the sport appearance variant to an Acura SUV. This third-generation Acura RDX marks the return of Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) to the RDX lineup, and pairs it with a powerful new 2.0L VTEC® Turbo engine, segment-first 10-speed transmission and NSX-inspired Integrated Dynamics System, making it the quickest and best-handling RDX ever.
The 2019 Acura RDX was designed and developed in America for the first time, styled by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, California and developed by engineers in Raymond, Ohio. The new RDX will be produced at the company’s East Liberty, Ohio plant, while its new VTEC Turbo engine will be manufactured in Anna, Ohio[1]. The Acura RDX has sold more than 50,000 units each year since 2015[2], maintaining its position in the premium-entry SUV segment as a perennial top-seller.
