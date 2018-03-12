After dusting off the “Bullitt” name for a new special edition, Ford is doing the same thing with the “California Special” set to make a return for the 2019 model year. Fans of the pony car know the very first ‘Stang to carry this badge came out back in 1968 with a unique design inspired by the 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype. Fast forward to present day, a new one is heading to dealerships based on the powerful GT model.

The retro-flavored special edition pays tribute to its ancestor by getting the same blacked-out front grille and side body graphics together with Ebony Black and Race Red script California Special badge on the trunk lid. It sits on model-exclusive five-spoke painted machined wheels and borrows the Mustang Performance Pack 1 splitter, while the stick-on faux rear fender scoop is also reserved to this model.

Stepping inside the cabin, the 2019 Mustang California Special stands out thanks to its “GT/CS” embossing on the black suede seats featuring red contrast stitching. Ford will also throw in GT/CS-branded floor mats and more fancy badging on the dashboard on the passenger side.

Also new for the 2019MY is the rev-matching technology for the Mustang GT and its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 developing 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters) of torque.

Introduced on the 2018 Mustang GT, the driver-controllable active valve performance exhaust can now be had on the lesser Mustang EcoBoost models. The sound is altered depending on the selected drive mode or by fiddling with the MyMode settings via the 12-inch instrument panel or the standard 4.2-inch cluster.

Seen just last week on the European-spec Mustang Bullitt, the Bang & Olufsen Play audio system is now available in the U.S.-spec 2019 Mustang with 12 speakers, 1,000-watt power, and a 10-channel amplifier.

Rounding off the list of novelties would have to be an extended color palette that now includes shades such as Need for Green, Velocity Blue, and the Bullitt’s Dark Highland Green.

Ford will have the 2019 Mustang on sale this summer, with pricing for the new goodies to be announced closer to launch.

Source: Ford