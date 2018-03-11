If you’re in the market for a new car, maybe take a gander at your local Chevy dealership. Through April 2, Chevy is offering up to $2,500 to current drivers of select Asian brands. Own a Daewoo that’s newer than 1999? Don’t worry, that’s on the list of approved vehicles for the incentive. However, as with most incentive offers, there are some quirks.

First, the incentive is available to owners and lessees of any Daewoo, Hyundai, Honda, Isuzu, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Scion, Subaru, Suzuki, or Toyota vehicle that’s a 1999 model year or newer. You can apply the incentive toward a purchase or lease of a 2018 Chevy. However, if you’re looking at a 2017 model, the incentive can only be applied toward the purchase of a vehicle. Certain base models are excluded from the incentive.

What’s interesting is how you can stack several incentives into one and cash in big on a new 2017 Corvette. The $2,500 incentive if you own an Asian brand vehicle is available along with something called Flex-Cash that dealers are using to discount prices. Dealers are giving up to $8,000. Then there’s the down payment assistance incentive of $1,500 if you take a loan out for the purchase. That’s a total savings of $12,000.

If a Corvette is a tad rich for your wallet, there is the Chevy Sonic. Combined incentives have the potential to reduce the price by up to $5,000. There’s the aforementioned $2,500 Asian automaker discount, plus a $1,000 rebate, and the $1,500 down payment assistance incentive. That’s quite a lot of money saved, especially on a car that starts at just over $16,000 before discounts.

To catch the discount, all you need is proof of ownership or a current lease contract. Oh, there’s also no requirement to trade-in your current vehicle to receive the discount.

Source: CarsDirect.com