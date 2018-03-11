Aston Martin has created some of the most gorgeous road-going cars in automotive history. Building such amazing machines takes craftsmanship. Peeking behind the curtain at Aston Martin’s Gaydon production facility gives a glimpse at how the British automaker makes the DB11.

The video, a 30-minute swan song to the Oddly Satisfying subreddit, takes a look a DB11 in several different stages of assembly. Autonomous robots move uncompleted DB11 chassis through the facility as workers in matching black pants and white polos buzz about, lining up engines with frames, and inspecting finished products.

Watching the video and you’ll notice how quiet the factory is. There are a few buzzers that wail on occasion in the background, but the environment is otherwise subdued. Building higher-performance sports cars is a surprisingly quaint affair.

The DB11 is a high-point in the Aston Martin lineup. Power comes from either a 5.2-liter biturbo V12 or a biturbo 4.0-liter V8. The larger engine produces 600 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The engine with four fewer cylinders still makes a potent 503 hp and 498 lb-ft of torque.

Everything about the DB11 screams luxury and opulence, and that aesthetic is carried over into the care of how each car is produced. In the video, you can see workers diligently cleaning and detailing the vehicles.

The video is relaxing, pushing the bounds of voyeurism – but in a good way. The camera peeks from behind machines, watching workers and robots diligently going about their work. Yes, the video is long, but what’s on TV on a lazy Sunday afternoon? Nothing as soothing as seeing how Aston Martin builds the DB11. Kick up your feet, grab a cold one, and relax.