If you thought the 2019 Mercedes G-Class didn’t look audacious enough, Mercedes will offer a Stainless Steel Package that looks to add an assortment of shiny accents. The brightwork adds just enough contrast to the already stylish G-Class without becoming overpowering.

The package is already standard on the AMG G63. Now that it is available on other G-Class trims, the package will add an assortment of items, which includes side running boards, a spare wheel cover and 3D star, grooved rear bumper protection, sill protectors, and an exterior protective door strip. The Stainless Steel Package joins the optional Night Package as just another way to make your G-Class stand out from the others on the road.

The 2019 Mercedes G-Class won’t go on sale in the United States until late 2018. While the package will be available as standard on the AMG G 63, the U.S. will only see the G550 at launch, which will pack the 4.0-liter biturbo engine. It will produce 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 450 pound-feet (610 Newton-meters). A nine-speed automatic will be the only gearbox available. The sophisticated all-wheel-drive system will feature three, driver-controllable locking differentials.

While the Stainless Steel Package will spruce up the inside, drivers will still have some options inside. Drivers can select from two different dashboard layouts regardless if the Stainless Steel Package is selected or not. The standard interior will feature analog instruments and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. Optional is the two-screen layout with a pair of large digital displays.

There is no pricing available just yet for the Stainless Steel Package. Pricing for the G-Class itself hasn’t been announced yet. You should expect pricing details closer to the SUV’s launch in the U.S. later this year.

Source: Mercedes-Benz Passion