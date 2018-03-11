Car culture permeates the greater culture around it. Movies, TV shows, and video games can propel a car to stardom and fame. Take the DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future. While the company floundered, the car gained popularity thanks to the Back to the Future franchise. The DMC-12 is iconic not because it sold well. It’s iconic thanks to Doc Brown and Marty McFly time traveling through three films. One company hoping to cash in on the love of the DeLorean is Precious Moments, the porcelain figurine company known for its adorable collection of figurines.

The company’s latest exclusive is of Marty McFly climbing out of the famous DeLorean with its flux capacitors, silvery metallic finish, and gullwing doors. Marty is wrapped in his classic orange vest and sunglasses checking his watch. This is the first-ever Precious Moments Back to the Future figurine, which is officially licensed by Universal Studios.

If you want one, you will have to order now. The company is only setting aside 120 firing days to produce the limited-edition figurine. However, production will only begin once the company receives enough orders. The porcelain figurines are meticulously hand-painted. Each will come hand-numbered with a matching Certificate of Authenticity.

The figurine is adorable in its appearance the only way a Precious Moments piece can capture. This could be the perfect addition to the bedroom of a youthful, soon-to-be car enthusiast in your family. The Marty McFly and DeLorean figurine starts at $99.99 plus shipping and handling – or three installments of $33.33.

If you’re a fan of the Back to the Future franchise and you don’t want to wait around for the eventual remake because your childhood is ripe for the pillaging of corporate profiteers, then add the Precious Moments figurine to your collection. The 1985 movie is a sci-fi classic.

Source: The Hamilton Collection