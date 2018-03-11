Keen observers of the refreshed 2019 Buick Envision likely noticed the updated crossover was missing something quite distinct on the rear hatch – the block Buick lettering. The removal of the Buick badge is a trend the automaker plans to continue across the lineup, according to a report from GM Authority. The script lettering denoting the specific model will remain.

It’s not clear if the Buick badging will disappear across the automaker’s lineup all at once, or if the process will simply begin with the 2019 model year and only occur once a model undergoes a refresh. Aside from the model badge, Buick vehicles will continue to wear the automaker’s red, silver, and blue tri-shield emblem, which will be the only indicator a vehicle is a Buick.

Removing the Buick badge plate is an interesting move for the automaker. Customers will have to associate the tri-shield logo and the model name to the brand without any other indicators as to which automaker produced the vehicle. Buick will likely enter a very aggressive advertisement campaign to get the message out about its new branding initiative.

Buick just recently unveiled the updated Envision, which launched in the U.S. in for the 2016 model year after launching in China. Many of the changes were made after receiving customer feedback. Visually, the 2019 Envision falls more closely in line with other new Buick models, receiving a new front fascia, headlights, and grille. HID headlights are now standard while LEDs are an available option on the top two trims.

It will be interesting to see how customers respond to the removal of the Buick badge plate. Even if the move is successful, it’s doubtful Buick will set a new trend in the automotive industry. In a highly competitive and crowded marketplace already, automakers strive to stand out from one another. The brand’s name somewhere on the vehicle is an excellent way to do just that.

Source: GM Authority