Traveling in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class isn’t the worst way to see the world, but what happens when driver and passengers – no doubt seasoned connoisseurs of style – leave the sanctity of the luxurious conveyance? If your vehicle-of-choice happens to be the exquisite S650, Maybach has the perfect solution in the form of a brand-new matched luggage set. That way, you can take a piece of your car wherever you go. More importantly, people will know you’re a true adventurer as you check into the hotel.

The new traveling kit comes from Maybach – Icons of Luxury and is a new associate collection that can be had in several two-tone colors to properly match your Maybach of choice. The crux of the collection are of course the bags, starting with The Jaunt I (yes, each bag is named) which is described as a weekender that “interprets the legendary shape of the Maybach logo.” The Hideaway I is a dedicated shoe carrier, while The Streamlined I is filled with compartments, flaps, and attachment options to carry clothes.

The collection offers more than just luggage, however. The Cocoon I is a key wallet that, appropriately enough, matches the shape of your Maybach’s key. There’s also a key ring called The Key Moment I that adds a posh touch to an otherwise boring-yet-vital Maybach component. All items are of course made with genuine leather (except for the sunglasses, with Maybach includes in the photo gallery of items but neglects to mention in its press release) and according to automaker, are created using “sophisticated handcrafting methods.” We aren’t sure what that means exactly, but hey, sophisticated is good.

Most luxury automakers offer special traveling kits, and this one does look pretty nice. Maybach doesn’t mention price, but such things are likely of little concern to Maybach owners anyway. Still, if you’re dying to know what such a set retails for, it will be available in Maybach – Icons of Luxury stores at Berlin, Munich, Vienna, and Abu Dhabi starting in June, as well as through Maybach’s accessories website.

Source: Mercedes-Maybach