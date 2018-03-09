There's no such thing as being too posh.
Traveling in a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class isn’t the worst way to see the world, but what happens when driver and passengers – no doubt seasoned connoisseurs of style – leave the sanctity of the luxurious conveyance? If your vehicle-of-choice happens to be the exquisite S650, Maybach has the perfect solution in the form of a brand-new matched luggage set. That way, you can take a piece of your car wherever you go. More importantly, people will know you’re a true adventurer as you check into the hotel.
The new traveling kit comes from Maybach – Icons of Luxury and is a new associate collection that can be had in several two-tone colors to properly match your Maybach of choice. The crux of the collection are of course the bags, starting with The Jaunt I (yes, each bag is named) which is described as a weekender that “interprets the legendary shape of the Maybach logo.” The Hideaway I is a dedicated shoe carrier, while The Streamlined I is filled with compartments, flaps, and attachment options to carry clothes.
The collection offers more than just luggage, however. The Cocoon I is a key wallet that, appropriately enough, matches the shape of your Maybach’s key. There’s also a key ring called The Key Moment I that adds a posh touch to an otherwise boring-yet-vital Maybach component. All items are of course made with genuine leather (except for the sunglasses, with Maybach includes in the photo gallery of items but neglects to mention in its press release) and according to automaker, are created using “sophisticated handcrafting methods.” We aren’t sure what that means exactly, but hey, sophisticated is good.
Most luxury automakers offer special traveling kits, and this one does look pretty nice. Maybach doesn’t mention price, but such things are likely of little concern to Maybach owners anyway. Still, if you’re dying to know what such a set retails for, it will be available in Maybach – Icons of Luxury stores at Berlin, Munich, Vienna, and Abu Dhabi starting in June, as well as through Maybach’s accessories website.
Source: Mercedes-Maybach
Maybach Matched Luggage And Accessories
Exclusive Collection from MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY: Colour-coordinated luggage items and fine accessories for the new-look Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
To match the new look of the Mercedes-Maybach, all products in the collection exibit the two-toned colour design scheme – for example in satin-red / silk-beige, titanium-grey / silk-beige or deep-sea blue / silk-beige. During production, only genuine vehicle leather is used and processed with sophisticated handcrafting methods. All products are lined with woven lining bearing the exclusive Fleurs-de Maybach pattern.
Alongside first-class quality and design, the MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY’s highest priority is the functionality of its leather goods and accessories. Optically, fine logo emblems and embossings subtly embellish the products.
The travel bag in weekender-format is called “THE JAUNT I”. Its styling interprets the legendary shape of the Maybach logo. The weekender consists of two large zipped compartments with seperate sections.
The garment carrier, “THE STREAMLINED I”, offers various compartments and flaps, as well as different attachment options. These include the opening for a coat hanger and an additional leather strap with a snap hook for hanging on a rod or for a second hanger.
Shoes are kept clean and safe during transit in the two-tone leather shoe bag “THE HIDEAWAY I”. The leather is reinforced, in particular on the sole side. The lining consists of water-resistant, wipeable fabric.
The key wallet, “THE COCOON I”, matches the shape of the car key and constructed from vehicle leather in the appropriate colour design scheme. The button is adorned with the classic Maybach Double-M logo.
“THE KEY MOMENT I” is a high-quality key ring. Its key-ring mechanism coated with fine palladium, sports a fine Maybach diamond pattern. It reflects the embroidery of the Mercedes-Maybach seat design.
This exclusive collection will be available from June 2018 in the MAYBACH – ICONS OF LUXURY boutiques in Berlin, Munich, Vienna and Abu Dhabi as well as online at www.maybach-luxury.com.