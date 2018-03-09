Hide press release Show press release

THE PROJECT CARS 2 ‘PORSCHE LEGENDS PACK’, CELEBRATING THE 70TH ANNIVERSARY OF PORSCHE, IS AVAILABLE NOW

Experience Porsche’s 70th anniversary with this one fully-loaded Pack and immerse yourself in a content-rich landscape of thrills, sounds, technology, and pure racing history.

Strap yourself in for an enduring journey through the decades by racing eight Porsche cars around Porsche’s very own race- and test-track―the FIA-certified ‘Porsche On-road Circuit Leipzig’―for the very first in any racing simulation game.

Each of the 10 turns at the Porsche On-road Circuit Leipzig mirrors a world-famous venue: The Suzuka S bend at the start of the lap that will test your ability to get on the throttle early, Sebring’s Sunset Bend where, on the exit, you’ll need a fat dollop of opposite lock, the late-braking test of guts for the Loews-at-Monaco-inspired hairpin, the bouncing-over-the-kerbs action for the Mobil 1 S bend (a carbon-copy of the Nürburgring Grand Prix), the suck-in-your-breath and keep-the-throttle-open challenge through the Curve di Lesmo, and the triple-turn Spa-Francorchamps Bus Stop chicane―all will provide a serious test of both car and driver.

The eight Porsche cars represent many of the most famous―and infamous―cars that have rolled out of Zuffenhausen and Weissachover the last seven decades.

Race to glory with the two icons that carried Porsche to its first taste of sportscar domination―the 395kmh Porsche 917K, star of the Hollywood blockbuster movie “Le Mans”, and its sister car, the feather-light and agile Porsche 908/03 Spyder. These two cars, in tandem, ruled the World Championship of Makes.

Follow Porsche’s heroic journey into the heart of North America’s Can-Am series with the Beast of Zuffenhausen, the 1,200hp ‘Turbo Panzer’ Porsche 917/10 whose raw, wild and untamed power demolished everything in its wake.

Then slide into the seat of the supreme racing 911 of them all, the 911 Carrera RSR 2.8, whose beauty was matched only by its peerless triumph in European GT racing. The first 911 to come with a wing, based off the first road car to ever have wider rear tyres than fronts, the RSR 2.8 brought Porsche its first taste of GT-class dominion.

Match your strength against the colossal whale-tailed ‘Moby Dick’ that combined the turbo technology perfected in Can-Am to the agile handling from the RSR to create the Porsche 935/78, and its long-tail evolution, the 935/78-81, two brutal torque-monsters that churned out 150 wins between them and sunk the hopes of a generation of rivals.

Cure your sideways-action fix from the most ferocious rally cars in history with the street version of Porsche’s Group B race monster―the Porsche 959 S. The world’s fastest production car in 1987, this twin-turbo, all-wheel drive technological marvel went on to define every generation of supercar that came after it.

Then it’s time to find your courage against the car that was tested and tuned around the very track that comes with the Porsche Legends Pack: a supercar powered by a secret F1 V10 engine and encased within the shell of an abandoned Le Mans prototype: the 2004 Carrera GT, the supercar that scared a generation of enthusiasts and instilled fear in every driver that was ever brave enough to try and tame it.

And finally, complete your journey through seven astonishing decades of legendary Porsche performance with the latest racing 911: the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR, purpose-built to bring Porsche back to dominance in this era’s most competitive series, GT-class racing.

The Porsche Legends Pack is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam).