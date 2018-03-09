Not even the Porsche 911 is immune to electrification. The arrival of the new 911 GT3 RS marks the end of a fully naturally aspirated era for the beloved sports car; from the new 992 on, the Porsche 911 is expected to adopt hybridization in some form or another. In this case, Porsche executives are suggesting it could be a high-powered option.

According to CEO Oliver Blume in an interview with Autocar at Geneva, "the 911 plug-in must be a very strong performing car," he said. Blume, continuing on, suggested that the plug-in option "will be the most powerful 911 we’ve ever had," and could come with upwards of 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts), with "a special button for the electric punch," he confirmed. Currently the most powerful 911, the 911 GT2 RS, produces the same 700 hp.

The new 911 will pair a biturbocharged flat-six engine to the same motor found in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. In that application, the electric motor produces 136 hp (101 kW), and helps the most powerful Turbo S model produce a total output of 680 hp (507 kW). That’s just shy of the 911’s proposed 700-hp figure.

The new Porsche 911 generation 992 will ride on an updated version of the MMB platform that’s lighter and stronger than the outgoing version thanks to the extensive use of aluminum and high-strength steel. Spy shots have previewed most of the 911 already, showing off its slightly updated front and rear fascias, slightly wider body, and new tech-focused interior.

Don’t expect to see the new Porsche 911 until later in the year, though. Reports suggest that the standard 911 could make its debut in October at the Paris Motor Show, with the hybrid model being shown "a couple of years" later, suggested Blume. Previous reports indicate that the hybrid 911 won't show up until at least 2023.

Source: Autocar