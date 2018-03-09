We all hope the future is bright for Mitsubishi, now part of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. A company once famous for its sports coupes and elegant sedans is now only offering a couple of SUVs and the Mirage in sedan and hatchback forms. While we are almost completely sure the glory of the brand from the 80s and 90s will never return, a new report is giving us positive signs about the future.

According to CarBuzz, the Japanese manufacturer will expand its portfolio with another SUV model. Speaking to Tsuneshiro Kunimoto, vice president and general manager of Mitsubishi design, the online publication learned the company is currently working on a new SUV to join the Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Outlander Sport, and the new Eclipse Cross.

“Yes, that is one thing we are looking at. A new SUV,” Kunimoto-san told CarBuzz. “The SUV is still growing, also in China and Europe, so it [an SUV] would be a good decision for Mitsubishi.”

Montero. That’s the first thing that comes to mind when hearing about Mitsu’s plans for a new SUV. The manufacturer now has an access to a wide array of modern technologies from Renault and Nissan, and a Nissan-based SUV sounds like a reasonable next move. Will it be the size of the Montero or smaller? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure – Mitsubishi will continue to grow.

“Mitsubishi is robust and ingenious,” Kunimoto said. “Look at the Pajero at Dakar, for example. Thanks to the new alliance, we have so many choices. Mitsubishi will continue to grow.”

Kuminoto couldn’t provide an exact launch date for the new SUV, but indicated to CarBuzz its development is already underway. He also hinted it could possibly receive Mitsubishi’s plug-in hybrid system, but only if it’s deemed necessary.

Note: 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport pictured in the gallery.

Source: CarBuzz