Deliveries on the continent will kick off in May.
The first generation Nissan Juke just won’t die. It still sells more than 100,000 units globally each year, and the Japanese automaker has just announced another slight facelift for it.
In terms of design, the changes are limited to а new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp reflectors, and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. Also, LED fog lamps will be standard on the Acenta grade from now on, while three new 16- and 18-inch alloy wheels will be optionally available from the same trim level.
Audiophiles will be happy to hear the Juke is gaining a new Bose premium audio system with 360-degree listening experience thanks to digital signal processing and six high-performance speakers, including two speakers built into the driver’s head rest.
Even the very base Juke comes equipped with air-conditioning, electrically adjusting door mirrors, front and rear power windows, CD audio unit with aux port, and LED daytime running lights as standard. New for the interior now are two additional personalization colors, Energy Orange and Power Blue, as well as a higher grade leather on the steering wheel.
“The Nissan Juke is the pioneer of the B-segment crossover and is today one of our most established and much-loved models,” Ken Ramirez, senior vice president, sales and marketing, at Nissan Europe, commented at the Geneva Motor Show, where the refreshed Juke is making its debut. “These new features further extend customer choice, enhancing the distinctive design for which Juke is best known.”
Available in four trim levels, Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna, the Juke has cruise control, USB port and Bluetooth connectivity, and automatic climate control even from the second grade, the Acenta. Upgrade to the N-Connecta and you’ll get a NissanConnect infotainment system with parking camera, keyless engine start, and electrically folding mirrors. The range-topping Tekna trim adds systems such as Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, and Intelligent Around View Monitor, as well as full leather heated front seats and the aforementioned Bose audio system.
GENEVA (March 7, 2018) – Nissan has announced a number of new features and design upgrades to its popular Juke compact crossover. They enhance both the exterior and interior of the car, which made its public debut on the Nissan stand at the Geneva Motor Show.
The improvements create a contemporary new look for the Juke’s front end. They include a striking new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp interior and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. LED fog lamps are now standard from Acenta grade.
Three new 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel designs have been added to the Juke range, also from Acenta grade. For customers looking to add a dash of design flair to their car, the wheels on Tekna grade can be personalised with coloured inserts.
Coloured body parts, including front and rear bumper finishers, doors side sills and mirror caps, are also available through the personalisation program. This is an optional extra on N-Connecta and Tekna grades.
Two vibrant new body colours – Vivid Blue and Chestnut Bronze – further extend customer choice on Juke.
Boosting the appeal of the Nissan Juke with music fans is BOSE Personal audio. This award-winning automotive sound system delivers an immersive 360° listening experience through BOSE digital signal processing and six high-performance speakers.
These include the two pioneering BOSE UltraNearfield™ speakers built into the driver’s seat head rest. The system is unique to Nissan.
Improvements to the interior include the choice of two new personalisation colours – Energy Orange and Power Blue. These further enhance the design of the central console, air vents, door inserts and seat upholstery. Gloss black interior personalisation remains available. Interior personalisation is standard on N-Connecta and Tekna grades.
There is also a higher grade of leather on the steering wheel, plus improved visual clarity on the combimeter thanks to a new white-on-black information display.
Ken Ramirez, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Nissan Europe, commented: “The Nissan Juke is the pioneer of the B-segment crossover and is today one of our most established and much-loved models. These new features further extend customer choice, enhancing the distinctive design for which Juke is best known.”
The Nissan Juke is the original B-segment crossover and available in four grades – Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna.
Every Nissan Juke comes with air-conditioning, electrically adjusting door mirrors, front and rear power windows, CD audio unit with aux port and LED daytime running lights as standard.
Acenta grade adds the Nissan Dynamic Control System, front fog lamps, cruise control with speed limiter, automatic air-conditioning, privacy glass, USB port and Bluetooth connectivity.
From N-Connecta grade, the Juke comes with the NissanConnect infotainment system, rear parking camera, Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button start, electrically folding door mirrors, part-leather seats and automatic headlights.
Flagship Tekna grade adds Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor, full leather heated front seats and the BOSE Personal sound system.
Many of the standard features on N-Connecta and Tekna are available as optional extras on lower grades.
The upgraded Nissan Juke is on sale across Europe from May 2018.