The first generation Nissan Juke just won’t die. It still sells more than 100,000 units globally each year, and the Japanese automaker has just announced another slight facelift for it.

In terms of design, the changes are limited to а new dark chrome V-motion grille, dark headlamp reflectors, and dark turn indicators on the door mirrors. Also, LED fog lamps will be standard on the Acenta grade from now on, while three new 16- and 18-inch alloy wheels will be optionally available from the same trim level.

New Juke rendered: Nissan Juke Gets Yet Another Update In Europe

Audiophiles will be happy to hear the Juke is gaining a new Bose premium audio system with 360-degree listening experience thanks to digital signal processing and six high-performance speakers, including two speakers built into the driver’s head rest.

Even the very base Juke comes equipped with air-conditioning, electrically adjusting door mirrors, front and rear power windows, CD audio unit with aux port, and LED daytime running lights as standard. New for the interior now are two additional personalization colors, Energy Orange and Power Blue, as well as a higher grade leather on the steering wheel.

“The Nissan Juke is the pioneer of the B-segment crossover and is today one of our most established and much-loved models,” Ken Ramirez, senior vice president, sales and marketing, at Nissan Europe, commented at the Geneva Motor Show, where the refreshed Juke is making its debut. “These new features further extend customer choice, enhancing the distinctive design for which Juke is best known.”

Available in four trim levels, Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna, the Juke has cruise control, USB port and Bluetooth connectivity, and automatic climate control even from the second grade, the Acenta. Upgrade to the N-Connecta and you’ll get a NissanConnect infotainment system with parking camera, keyless engine start, and electrically folding mirrors. The range-topping Tekna trim adds systems such as Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, and Intelligent Around View Monitor, as well as full leather heated front seats and the aforementioned Bose audio system.

Source: Nissan