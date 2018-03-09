Audi introduced the new A6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show a couple of days ago, but new spy shots are showing the four-ring company is already in the advanced testing stages with the hotter S6. As a matter of fact, the performance-oriented luxury sedan was first seen undergoing testing back in June 2017 at the grueling Nürburgring track in Germany, so we probably won’t have to wait much longer to see the sportier version.

An official debut towards the end of the year or early 2019 seems plausible, following what will be a series of spy shots in the same vein as this recent batch. We get to see a prototype hauling a trailer while hiding the production body underneath Audi’s typical white and black swirly camo. At a first glance, it might not look all that different compared to the standard A6, but look closer and you’ll see the car was riding low and had the quad exhaust system you’ll find on all of Audi Sport’s S models.

The fact that the S6 won’t be going through any major changes isn’t all that surprising after seeing a camo-free S7 Sportback prototype exactly a week ago without big modifications over the standard A7. A slightly more aggressive body kit, model-exclusive alloy wheel designs, and that exhaust system will be the main visual cues that will separate the S6 and S7 from their lesser counterparts.

Rumor has it these two models will be offered for the first time ever with a diesel engine alongside the traditional gasoline unit. This would come as a surprise in the aftermath of the scandal at the Volkswagen Group, but at the same time it would allow Audi to rival BMW and its quad-turbo M550d. As to which engines will power the S6 models, details are not available for the time being, though both could be of the V6 type.

Should you want a V8 in your performance model from the Audi A6 family line, you’ll have to step up to the next RS6 slated to come out probably early into the next decade. Hopefully, this time around, Audi will decide to sell the RS6 as a sedan as well this time around since some folks are not keen on the idea of wagons.

Additional photos are available at the source link below.

Photos: Audi Addict / Facebook