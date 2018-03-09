A lot of great things are happening right now at Aston Martin. From the new Vantage and the bonkers Valkyrie to the AMG infusion and the planned return of Lagonda, the folks from Gaydon are definitely on a roll. But that’s not all as the DBX crossover and a new Vanquish are in the works while reports are indicating a fully electric supercar to go after the Tesla Roadster is set to be in the making as well. In addition, Aston is also busy these days preparing a kid brother for the aforementioned Valkyrie in the shape of a supercar to rival the likes of McLaren 720S and the Ferrari 488 GTB / Pista.

Hot off the press, new details have emerged about the yet-unnamed mid-engined machine expected to see the light of production day around the end of the decade. Australian journalists had the opportunity chat with Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer at the Geneva Motor Show about the new model, which is coming along with help from 130 engineers and designers based at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s headquarters in Milton Keynes in the United Kingdom.

Benefitting from Formula 1-derived technology, the supercar won’t be powered by a big V12 engine as that would add too much weight. Instead, Palmer confirmed a hybrid setup will be at the core of the new model, though he didn’t go into any details about the combustion engine. That being said, we won’t be too surprised if the ICE in question will be AMG’s biturbo 4.0-liter V8 accompanied by an electric motor as seen in last year’s GT Concept with an astounding combined output of 805 horsepower (600 kilowatts). It’s a known fact by know that Mercedes-AMG will put that hybrid powertrain sooner or later in a production car (GT 4-Door Coupe), so here’s hoping we will get to see it in an Aston as well.

Why a hybrid setup? Because Aston Martin believes it maximizes performance while providing “fringe benefit on efficiency,” according to Palmer. He also announced the mid-engined car will boast a completely new carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum sub-frames, thus making it quite different than the 2019 Vantage and its extruded and bonded aluminum architecture. Some of the active aero trickery that will go into the Valkyrie will be put to good use in the new Aston, along with a few of the styling cues.

Note: Pictured here is our speculative render of the baby Valkyrie.

Source: Aston Martin via Motoring