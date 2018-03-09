It’s Friday again, which means it’s time for exclusive renderings here on Motor1.com. We are all happy to bring you a new virtual drawing, this time depicting the upcoming production BMW 8 Series Convertible.

We’ve already seen the company from Bavaria testing its future flagship cabrio a couple of times, and we have a pretty good idea of what to expect in terms of design. Thankfully, the production version will stay true to the concept shown last year and, dare we say, it’s going to be one of the prettiest convertibles on the market.

At this point, we don’t have a confirmation about the vehicle’s debut date, but we expect to see the 8 Series, both in coupe and convertible variants, in its full glory before the year’s end. Powertrains also remain a mystery, but we can assume the range will include turbocharged six-cylinder engines at launch.

Eventually, an M8 Convertible will also join the lineup. It will receive BMW’s classic 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine, which will be tuned to deliver somewhere in the region of 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts). Mated to a dual-clutch transmission, this setup should make the grand touring drop-top one of the fastest convertibles on the road.

In addition to the full-blown M version, BMW will also offer an M Sport package, bringing goodies like blue brake calipers, unique air vents in the front bumper, and larger exhaust tips integrated into the rear diffuser.

According to Adrian van Hooydonk, Design Director at BMW, even the less powerful motors will make the 8 Series “a very sport car." It’s actually going to be "luxurious sports car which embodies both unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury like arguably no other." We didn’t know that until now, but this is exactly what we want the new 8 Series to be.

Rendering: OmniAuto