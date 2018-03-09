Okay folks, here’s another chance to keep the manual transmission alive in something other than a miniscule hatchback or a big rig. The Environmental Protection Agency now lists the 2019 Genesis G70 on its fueleconomy.gov website as having a bona-fide six-speed, row-your-own manual transmission option. The gearbox is shown as being available with the 2.0-liter turbo four-pot, turning just the rear wheels.

Car and Driver happened upon the listing from the EPA, and though we heard rumors about such a transmission possibly being available on the new sedan, this pretty much confirms it. Official word on the manny tranny hasn’t yet come from Genesis, but errors at this point are extremely unlikely given the preexisting six-speed rumor, not to mention the G70’s primary competition being cars like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. Dishing up a manual option can lend some sporty cred to the G70, even if buyers ultimately go for the automatic. And let’s face it, buyers probably will go for the auto, because like it or not, that’s predominantly what buyers want.

That said, we’ve already had a go in the new G70, albeit with the eight-speed automatic connected to all four wheels, dishing out power from the bigger 365-horsepower (272-kilowatt) V6. The G70 delivers plenty of punch in that configuration, but it's the giddy, confidence-inspired handling that we found particularly delightful. Stepping down to the 2.0-liter turbo means giving up over 100 hp (75 Kw), but we can easily see the car being even more enjoyable in the bends with three pedals and a lively backside.

We will patiently await official word from the Genesis camp on specifics for the U.S.-bound G70. Considering the EPA already has info, details from the automaker will likely hit our inbox any day now. In the meantime, it’s nice to have another manual sport-sedan player in the game, even if its combined 22 mpg mileage rating isn't that great.

Source: Fueleconomy.gov