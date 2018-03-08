Just a few weeks after the debut of the handsome new Volvo V60 in Sweden, and just a few months out from the official unveiling of its sedan sibling, a new image shows what appears to be the new S60 in full. And from what we can tell, it looks nearly as beautiful as its wagon counterpart.

The image comes by way of the Swedish website Taknikens Varld, and shows what appears to be the part of the rear and side profile of the new S60 completely uncovered. The photo was reportedly captured at Volvo’s plant in Torslanda, and is pictured alongside a new XC60, as well as a covered up vehicle that is believed to be either the XC20 or the XC40 EV.

The same sculpted design elements and sharp taillights carry over from the V60 before it. A subtle set of gloss black wheels cap off the look, with a chrome treatment on the exhaust tips and window trim. Unfortunately we don’t get to see what the front of the car looks like in this image, but CEO Hakan Samuelsson tweeted out an image of the car last week – camouflaged, of course – giving us an idea as to the sculpted new fascia.

The new Volvo S60 will be shown in its entirety at Volvo's American manufacturing facility is located in Berkeley County, South Carolina this summer. Apart from the obvious V60-inspired styling cues, the two vehicles are also expected to share a number of components mechanically, including powertrains.

The new V60 features two plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The first is a T6 Twin Engine AWD setup that generates 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts), and the second is T8 Twin Engine AWD setup that delivers 390 hp (290 kW) and 472 pound-feet (639 Newton-meters) of torque.

Source: Teknikens Varld