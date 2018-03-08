With the arrival of the new Ford Ranger Raptor just a few weeks back, companies like Nissan are already planning their own high-powered rivals. Back in February, the company said it was seriously considering a competitor based on the European Navara, but that the project has yet to be confirmed. Now it appears Nissan could be gearing up to introduce that sporty Navara after all.

A new patent filing shows that Nissan has trademarked the name, "Navara Off-Roader." The filing was discovered by Autoguide, and was reportedly filed with the EUIPO earlier in the week on March 6. The nameplate is reserved under Nice Classification Group 12, which is good for land, water, and air vehicles and vehicle components.

If built, the Navara Off-Road would adopt a more powerful engine, and plenty of added off-road cues, naturally. Rumor has it that Nissan could use the same 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 found on the Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup. The most powerful X250d produces 190 horsepower; that would put the Navara just a bit down on power compared to the Ranger Raptor’s 210 horsepower (156 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, assuming they carried the unit over without any upgrades.

"We have every technology to do that," said Renault-Nissan’s global light commercial vehicle boss, Ashwani GuptaGupta, in regards to using the Mercedes diesel engine on the Navara. "The question is we study and if it makes sense for the customer and the business we will do it."

If built, don’t expect to wait long for the Navara Off-Road. With the Ranger Raptor going on sale towards the end of the year, Nissan may be quick to bring the Navara Off-Road to market to rival it. We’ll just have to wait and see if the high-powered pickup comes to life.

Source: Autoguide