We start with the 2019 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Sedan, and there's absolutely no doubt about its output being accurate.

The S650 shares its biturbo 6.0-liter V12 with the existing AMG S65. The mill produces 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque in both applications.

Motor1.com had an opportunity to experience this engine in the S65 in 2017 and came away impressed. "At any speed in any gear, the engine pulls with reckless abandon; there’s enough grunt to pass anyone, at any time, in just seconds."