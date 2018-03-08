Hide press release Show press release



Dodge//SRT Shakes Things Up With New Heritage-inspired Options

Dodge//SRT continues to offer the ultimate in customization from the factory with the all-new Shakedown Package and iconic paint colors B5 Blue and Plum Crazy

The all-new Shakedown Package is now available on Challenger R/T Shaker, R/T Plus Shaker and 392 HEMI® Scat Pack Shaker, adding a new Alpine audio system, white-face gauges on the instrument cluster and unique asymmetrical black racing exterior stripes – inspired by the 1971 Dodge Shakedown Challenger concept first shown at the 2016 SEMA show

Originally debuting in 1969 and 1970, respectively, B5 Blue and Plum Crazy hues span several generations of muscle-car collectors and enthusiasts and have been signature Dodge muscle car colors ever since

Iconic B5 Blue and Plum Crazy exterior paint colors available on all Charger models and Challenger T/A, T/A Plus and T/A 392 models (all other Challenger models late availability)

March 8, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Dodge//SRT answers enthusiast demand with a wide variety of models, trims, engines, packages and some of the most recognizable high-impact and heritage hues designed to flaunt the legendary Dodge performance attitude. For the latest in customization on Challenger R/T Shaker, R/T Plus Shaker and 392 HEMI® Scat Pack Shaker models, the all-new Shakedown Package is added to the vast array of stripe options available on Challenger.



“Dodge//SRT has a rich history of using iconic heritage and high-impact colors and unique graphics to make our vehicles look custom, straight from the factory,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and Fiat – FCA North America. “Whether a customer remembers B5 and Plum Crazy from when they were new in the ‘60s and ‘70s or they’re a new customer today, these paint colors and unique Shaker stripes stand out in the crowd and speak to our customers’ passion for their cars and their love of the Dodge and SRT brands.”



Uniting old-school muscle and modern styling, the Shakedown Package adds unique asymmetrical black racing stripes that flow up and over the rear decklid and roof, then around the Shaker hood scoop, white-face gauges on the instrument cluster and an upgraded Alpine audio system. With the upgraded audio system, the R/T Shaker receives six premium speakers and a 275-watt amplifier, and R/T Shaker Plus and 392 HEMI Scat Pack Shaker receive nine premium speakers and a 506-watt amplifier. The Shakedown Package was inspired by the 1971 Dodge Shakedown Challenger that debuted at the 2016 SEMA show.



The Shakedown Package is available on the following Challenger models with all exterior colors for a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $995:



Challenger R/T Shaker and R/T Plus Shaker:

Powered by the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine with up to 375 horsepower paired to a standard six-speed manual transmission, or available with the paddle-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission



Challenger 392 HEMI Scat Pack Shaker:

Powered by the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine with 485 best-in-class naturally aspirated horsepower paired to a standard six-speed manual transmission, or available with the paddle-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission

New for 2018, B5 Blue and Plum Crazy exterior paint colors are now available on all 2018 model-year Chargers and Challenger T/A, T/A Plus and T/A 392 models (all other Challenger models late availability), bringing a sense of nostalgia and powerful bursts of color to highways and dragstrips across the country.



Since 1969 and 1970, B5 Blue and Plum Crazy have been two of the most desired paint colors for the Dodge Challenger and Charger. Enthusiast demand is being answered with the return of these two iconic colors – as the signature paint color is directly associated with high collectability and the famed “Mopar-or-no-car” legacy. Factor in the widest performance range ever for the 2018 Challenger and Charger lineup and it’s a perfect time to paint the Dodge brand’s iconic muscle car arsenal with these nostalgic colors.



Most car shows or classic car auctions show examples of these colors that rolled out of the factory more than 40 years ago. Known as High Impact Paint (HIP), the roster included names such as Panther Pink, HEMI Orange, Top Banana, Sassy Grass, Go Mango and Plum Crazy.



