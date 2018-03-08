Hide press release Show press release

2018 WORLD CAR AWARDS

Celebrating the best of today. Inspiring the best of tomorrow.

AND NOW THERE ARE THREE….

March 6, 2018 – Geneva - For Immediate Release

The Road to World Car journey continues with today’s announcement of the Top Three in the World finalists in six award categories at the Geneva International Motor Show.

This announcement continues the countdown for the 2018 World Car Awards winners’ press conference hosted by the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Bridgestone Corporation, and Autoneum Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Winners of the 2018 World Car of the Year, World Urban Car, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Green Car, and the World Car Design of the Year will all be declared at this time.

The Top Three in the World finalists in the six award categories were chosen by a jury of 82 distinguished international automotive journalists from 24 countries. Each juror was appointed by the World Car Awards’ Steering Committee on the basis of his or her expertise, experience, credibility, and influence. Each juror typically drives and evaluates new vehicles on a regular basis as part of their professional work.

The jurors selected the following “Top Three in the World” finalists by secret ballot. The international accounting firm KPMG tabulated the jurors’ ballots. The Top Three in the World finalists are:

2018 World Car of the Year:

- Mazda CX-5

- Range Rover Velar

- Volvo XC60

2018 World Urban Car:

- Ford Fiesta

- Suzuki Swift

- Volkswagen Polo

2018 World Luxury Car:

- Audi A8

- Porsche Cayenne

- Porsche Panamera

2018 World Performance Car:

-BMW M5

- Honda Civic Type R

- Lexus LC 500

2018 World Green Car:

- BMW 530e iPerformance

- Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

- Nissan LEAF

2018 World Car Design of the Year:

- Lexus LC 500

- Range Rover Velar

- Volvo XC60

The Road to the World Car began in Frankfurt on September 19, 2017 and was followed by our first-ever Tokyo Test Drive conducted at the BMW Tokyo Bay facility in October giving jurors yet another opportunity to evaluate contenders that might not be available in their home markets. Then, the fourth annual “L.A. Test Drives” took place across a six day period in November with a record number of 35 jurors participating. Today’s stop in Geneva is close to the end of the Road to World Car journey which will end on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 when World Car opens the New York International Auto Show and also declares all winners in all categories.

2018 marks the 12th year of World Car’s partnership with the New York show, and the fifth consecutive year that the World Car Awards have retained their ranking as the No.1 automotive awards program in the world in terms of media reach. “The New York International Auto Show is proud of the tradition it has built with the World Car Awards to recognize the ‘best of the best’ in the auto industry”, said John LaSorsa, chairman of the New York International Auto Show. “Over the past 12 years this awards program has grown to become one of the most coveted honors for the world’s automakers.”

The Global Trends Report, co-presented annually by Prime Research and Autoneum, will also be announced during the New York show press conference and media breakfast. The report is the culmination of research and insights across the past six months. Autoneum CEO Martin Hirzel said, “Trends such as electromobility or autonomous driving shape the automobile future and offer great opportunities for Autoneum. As global market and technology leader in acoustic and thermal management, Autoneum is developing and manufacturing innovative products and technologies for the mobility of tomorrow. For example, our multifunctional, lightweight components are particularly suited for use in electric vehicles, as they help to reduce the vehicle's weight which is significantly increased by the battery. Thanks to our innovation leadership and advanced production processes, Autoneum is well-prepared for the automobile future.”

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of Bridgestone’s partnership with World Car. Miho Nagumo, Manager of Event Marketing, Bridgestone Corporation commented; “Bridgestone continues its journey of innovation to contribute to sustainable mobility through its innovative technologies, solutions, and corporate activities. Driving innovation is the vision Bridgestone shares with World Car, as we celebrate the best of today and inspire the best of tomorrow.”

As electrification, autonomous driving, connectivity and A.I. continue to enhance the industry, World Car is proud to be a part of this amazing journey along with the New York International Auto Show, Prime Research, Bridgestone, Autoneum, KPMG and Newspress – our official media partner.