The Geneva Motor Show opens its doors to the public today, but if you’re not able to attend and see the Concept M8 Gran Coupe, these videos are like the next best thing for those with a soft spot for BMW’s new sexy showcar. It only seems fair to share the footage after seeing its rival from Mercedes-AMG, the GT 4-Door Coupe, in no less than eight videos yesterday.

While the Merc is a road-going production model you'll be able to purchase this summer in Europe (U.S. launch is early 2019), the M8 GC is only a concept car for the time being, a gorgeous one at that. Those interested in buying what will effectively become the direct replacement of the M6 GC will have to patiently wait a couple of years as BMW will launch the four-door model after the M8 Coupe and Convertible.

Going up against the Porsche Panamera as well, the first-ever M8 Gran Coupe is expected to land in showrooms by 2020 and here’s hoping customers will be able to opt for this interesting Salève Vert shade. While the design will be dial down a bit, the concept does look almost ready to hit the assembly line after a few minor changes here and there.

In case you haven’t noticed, all of the windows of the concept exhibited in Switzerland are blacked out, which is likely a sign the car’s interior isn’t quite ready yet. That being said, there’s a good chance it won’t stray away too far from what the 8 Series Coupe concept had, albeit a tad bit sportier considering the fact we’re dealing with an M car.

In regards to what will power the production model, a safe guess would have to be the biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine with more than 600 horsepower sent to an xDrive setup. We will find out details about the oily bits later this year when the two-door M8 will receive its market launch.