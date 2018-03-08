Now that the Geneva Motor Show is mostly behind us, our attention is slowly starting to turn towards the next big show: New York. Nissan will be there to unveil the all-new Altima they’ve been testing out on public roads since at least August 2017 when we shared our first batch of spy shots. Attached at the end of the article is the most recent set of photos painting a more accurate picture of what to expect from the real thing.

The midsize family sedan will be going through some major design changes and will borrow styling cues from its bigger brother, the Maxima. To some extent, Nissan previewed the design of the 2019 Altima back in January last year when they unveiled the Vmotion 2.0 concept (pictured below) with its sharp body, though you shouldn’t be expecting a design as sleek and futuristic as the showcar had.

39 photos

Featuring a more sculpted body with lots of lines and creases, the revamped Altima is expected to represent a significant departure in terms of design compared to its predecessor. A bigger V-motion grille will dominate the front fascia and will be flanked by slender LED headlights (the prototype below had the cheaper halogen setup).

Beyond the refreshed design, some big changes will occur inside the cabin, with a standalone touchscreen display positioned up high on the center console. The air vents in the middle will be moved lower to make room for the infotainment and overall it looks like the interior will become more upscale for the Altima’s next iteration.

While technical specifications are scarce at the moment, we do know Nissan will sell its overhauled midsize sedan with an optional all-wheel-drive system. A slightly longer wheelbase is expected and that should translate into more space inside the cabin for passengers. Engines are a complete mystery at this point, but we won’t be too surprised if the new Altima will be sold with four- and six-cylinder units hooked up to a CVT.

We will know what’s what on March 28 when the wraps will come off the 2019 Nissan Altima at the New York Auto Show.

Source: Nissan