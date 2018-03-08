While you’re smoking tires, this custom rig smokes dinner.
Here’s something you don’t see every day. Actually, folks who love tailgating at sporting events do see this every day, or at the very least, every weekend. Custom cooking rigs come in all shapes and sizes, but in our collective memory this is the first time we’ve ever seen such an in-depth pickup truck conversion from a manufacturer. It’s called the Nissan Smokin Titan, and it’s had all the cool tailgating toys thrown at it – including the kitchen sink.
“With its available innovative bed features, lockable Titan boxes, Rockford Fosgate premium audio system and luxurious interior, the Titan XD is a fantastic tailgating truck as is,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president of LCV and trucks for Nissan North America. “But the incredible enhancements made to convert a stock Titan into the Smokin’ Titan – a built-in smoker, stove and spice rack – make it a dream for those who love to spend time with friends and family smoking meat, as I do myself.”
Nissan unveiled this creation at the 2018 Work Truck Show and as the pictures show, this isn’t simply a pickup truck with a built-in grill. The truck starts life as any other Titan XD, but a slew of aftermarket upgrades quickly follow. The stock bed is removed and replaced with an aluminum flatbed from CM Truck Beds. That makes room for three (yes, three) food prep stations, each of which has its own double-burner stove. Inside the Titan, a 50-quart refrigerator/freezer is installed along with a custom spice rack. And yes, on the flatbed is an honest-to-goodness sink with its own water supply.
Tailgating pros will recognize that, while pretty darned awesome, none of that gear is used for smoking meat. Instead of just throwing away the Titan’s stock pickup bed, it's mounted onto a custom trailer and outfitted with a pair of Titan Boxes to store the pellets and chips necessary to make a delicious smoked entrée. The magic happens courtesy of a custom smoker and grill mounted on a sliding tray using the bed’s existing Utili-Track setup.
Sadly you can’t order up a Smokin Titan from Nissan. This special build is just a one-off flight-of-tailgating fancy, but all hope isn’t lost. Nissan says 20 unique aftermarket parts went into the build from various manufacturers in the grilling, kitchen, and pickup truck segments, so you can certainly build one of your own should you desire.
Source: Nissan
INDIANAPOLIS – Taking barbeque to another level, Nissan is debuting the world’s first fully integrated in-truck-bed smoker and mobile kitchen – a specially modified 2018 TITAN XD Gas King Cab dubbed “Smokin’ TITAN1.” Designed as a dream project vehicle for tailgating and barbecuing enthusiasts, Smokin’ TITAN features a custom flatbed with a built-in Lang BBQ smoker and an abundance of chef-friendly features. The truck will be on display this weekend at the 2018 Work Truck Show, the largest work truck event in North America.
“With its available innovative bed features, lockable TITAN boxes, Rockford Fosgate premium audio system and luxurious interior, the TITAN XD is a fantastic tailgating truck as is,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. “But the incredible enhancements made to convert a stock TITAN into the Smokin’ TITAN – a built-in smoker, stove and spice rack – make it a dream for those who love to spend time with friends and family smoking meat, as I do myself.”
The project truck started as a stock TITAN XD Gas King Cab – straight from the Canton, Mississippi, factory floor. The transformation to Smokin’ TITAN began with the addition of a custom CM Truck Beds aluminum flatbed – allowing space for three food prep stations each featuring a Partner Steel aluminum double burner prep stove alongside a Churrasco Brazilian Wood cutting board. A Teton Steel custom on-board 24x24 sink and water storage system is accessible with an easy step up from the flatbed. The self-contained sink and water system also can be interchanged with a Yeti Cooler when cold storage is more the priority. Utilizing TITAN’s flat load floor in the second row of the King Cab, an ARB 50-qt. Fridge Freezer and Slide was added to the backseat along with a custom built spice rack.
The heart of Smokin’ TITAN lies inside the custom trailer behind the truck. Since food smoking can create heat up to 600 degrees, the TITAN XD’s factory bed was removed from the truck and put on a B&S Custom trailer to prevent that heat from affecting the truck. The Smokin’ TITAN bed-trailer features two Nissan TITAN Boxes as lockable dry storage for the smoker pellets and wood chips flanking the smoker. Utilizing the TITAN’s innovative Utili-Track System, a B&S Customizing sliding tray was designed to easily slide the smoker in and out of the bed, supporting the custom Lang BBQ Smoker and Char Grill. When the smoker is not in use, the whole trailer is secured with a steel Diamondback SE Tonneau cover, allowing the user to smoke meat at a tailgate and pack it up for the trip home.
“This truck has everything you need for a tailgate barbeque, including the kitchen sink!” said Hayes.
While the TITAN XD Gas King Cab presents a powerful presence in factory form, Smokin’ TITAN spices things up with a leveling kit and an IF Signs Custom Flame wrap. In addition, the truck features 20-inch ICON Alloy Alpha wheels, and 275/25-20 Nitto Terra Grappler tires.
All told, Smokin’ TITAN showcases 20 unique aftermarket parts and accessories from leading manufacturers in the grilling, kitchenware and trucking industries.
“I absolutely love this project vehicle – it is the perfect combination of truck, food smokin’ and family time,” added Hayes. “If I could take it home with me, I would.”
The Nissan Smokin’ TITAN will be making additional appearances this spring and summer at outdoor adventure shows and exhibitions.