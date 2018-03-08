Here’s something you don’t see every day. Actually, folks who love tailgating at sporting events do see this every day, or at the very least, every weekend. Custom cooking rigs come in all shapes and sizes, but in our collective memory this is the first time we’ve ever seen such an in-depth pickup truck conversion from a manufacturer. It’s called the Nissan Smokin Titan, and it’s had all the cool tailgating toys thrown at it – including the kitchen sink.

“With its available innovative bed features, lockable Titan boxes, Rockford Fosgate premium audio system and luxurious interior, the Titan XD is a fantastic tailgating truck as is,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president of LCV and trucks for Nissan North America. “But the incredible enhancements made to convert a stock Titan into the Smokin’ Titan – a built-in smoker, stove and spice rack – make it a dream for those who love to spend time with friends and family smoking meat, as I do myself.”

Nissan unveiled this creation at the 2018 Work Truck Show and as the pictures show, this isn’t simply a pickup truck with a built-in grill. The truck starts life as any other Titan XD, but a slew of aftermarket upgrades quickly follow. The stock bed is removed and replaced with an aluminum flatbed from CM Truck Beds. That makes room for three (yes, three) food prep stations, each of which has its own double-burner stove. Inside the Titan, a 50-quart refrigerator/freezer is installed along with a custom spice rack. And yes, on the flatbed is an honest-to-goodness sink with its own water supply.

Tailgating pros will recognize that, while pretty darned awesome, none of that gear is used for smoking meat. Instead of just throwing away the Titan’s stock pickup bed, it's mounted onto a custom trailer and outfitted with a pair of Titan Boxes to store the pellets and chips necessary to make a delicious smoked entrée. The magic happens courtesy of a custom smoker and grill mounted on a sliding tray using the bed’s existing Utili-Track setup.

Sadly you can’t order up a Smokin Titan from Nissan. This special build is just a one-off flight-of-tailgating fancy, but all hope isn’t lost. Nissan says 20 unique aftermarket parts went into the build from various manufacturers in the grilling, kitchen, and pickup truck segments, so you can certainly build one of your own should you desire.

Source: Nissan