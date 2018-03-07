Here’s hoping they find a better name than F-Type 4-Door Coupe.

Jaguar could be the next automaker to jump on board the four-door coupe bandwagon. The premium British brand already has a few sedans in its lineup so there are certainly some candidates on which to design a sleeker, sexier four-door. CarAdvice, however, reports that Jaguar’s design boss Ian Callum hasn’t mentioned any of those cars. In fact, speaking to Australian media, his candidate for a new four-door coupe is car that doesn’t even have four seats. That’s right – we’re talking about stretching the exquisite F-Type.

“The notion of four doors is interesting because the idea of a four-door coupe came out originally with Jaguars, and then Mercedes-Benz latched on to the CLS and created this genre of car, which really rightfully was Jaguar’s,” Callum said. “So that’s our rightful place in some ways — the four-door sports cars.”

Jaguar XJR575 revealed
16 photos
Jaguar XJR575 revealed Jaguar XJR575 revealed Jaguar XJR575 revealed Jaguar XJR575 revealed Jaguar XJR575 revealed Jaguar XJR575 revealed Jaguar XJR575 revealed

Jaguar XJ

Jaguar XJ
Coolest Cars to Rent On Turo
Coolest Cars to Rent On Turo

Callum doesn’t mention exactly which Jaguar he identifies as having blazed the four-door coupe trail. We’ll assume he’s referring to the XJ, which these days certainly has something of the swept-roof shape that people associate with modern four-door coupe. One might say that older XJ models – especially the Series 1 cars from the late 1960s – have something of a sweeping roof too, though we’d stop well short of actually calling them a coupe. Going back even further, the Mark X sports an undeniable coupe-like arc with its side windows. Still, calling it a four-door coupe seems like a radical interpretation of the text.

Callum is quick to mention in his interview that he has absolutely no comment on whether or not there are plans to pursue a four-door F-Type. Given the hype surrounding the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, one has to think that Jaguar and a whole host of other automakers are taking a closer look at the genre. After all, if Mercedes can stretch the AMG GT and make it awesome, it shouldn’t be too tough to stretch the F-Type. Right?

Source: CarAdvice

2018 Jaguar F-Type

2018 Jaguar F-Type
80 photos
2018 Jaguar F-Type 2018 Jaguar F-Type 2018 Jaguar F-Type 2018 Jaguar F-Type 2018 Jaguar F-Type 2018 Jaguar F-Type four-cylinder engine 2018 Jaguar F-Type four-cylinder engine

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type
