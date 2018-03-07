Jaguar could be the next automaker to jump on board the four-door coupe bandwagon. The premium British brand already has a few sedans in its lineup so there are certainly some candidates on which to design a sleeker, sexier four-door. CarAdvice, however, reports that Jaguar’s design boss Ian Callum hasn’t mentioned any of those cars. In fact, speaking to Australian media, his candidate for a new four-door coupe is car that doesn’t even have four seats. That’s right – we’re talking about stretching the exquisite F-Type.

“The notion of four doors is interesting because the idea of a four-door coupe came out originally with Jaguars, and then Mercedes-Benz latched on to the CLS and created this genre of car, which really rightfully was Jaguar’s,” Callum said. “So that’s our rightful place in some ways — the four-door sports cars.”

Callum doesn’t mention exactly which Jaguar he identifies as having blazed the four-door coupe trail. We’ll assume he’s referring to the XJ, which these days certainly has something of the swept-roof shape that people associate with modern four-door coupe. One might say that older XJ models – especially the Series 1 cars from the late 1960s – have something of a sweeping roof too, though we’d stop well short of actually calling them a coupe. Going back even further, the Mark X sports an undeniable coupe-like arc with its side windows. Still, calling it a four-door coupe seems like a radical interpretation of the text.

Callum is quick to mention in his interview that he has absolutely no comment on whether or not there are plans to pursue a four-door F-Type. Given the hype surrounding the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, one has to think that Jaguar and a whole host of other automakers are taking a closer look at the genre. After all, if Mercedes can stretch the AMG GT and make it awesome, it shouldn’t be too tough to stretch the F-Type. Right?

