Nissan is pretty good when it comes to keeping new models and design refreshes under wraps. This is only our first look at what will be the 2019 Maxima, and as you can see, the testing process seems well underway. Obviously this is going to be a refresh as opposed to an entirely new model, hence the camo wrap relegated to just the front and rear sections of the car.

What’s is in store for Nissan’s flagship sedan? The car will wear a redesigned fascia up front that should bear resemblance to the new Altima slated to debut later this month at the New York Auto Show. We haven’t seen that car yet, either, but we have seen the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept with is brighter, sharper grille and edgier face. Nissan has said the concept previews design cues for its forthcoming sedans, so expect to see higher-mount driving lamps and more definition to the Maxima's grille, not unlike the concept.

39 photos

In the rear, we expect the “edgy” theme to continue with redesigned tail lights that stretch further forward onto the quarter panels. The lower rear fascia should also gain a bit more definition, while quad rectangular exhaust tips replace the dual oval outlets on the current model.

Nissan gave the present-day Maxima a bit more standard-issue tech items, but the new car should offer more in the way of driver assists and safety systems with optional ProPilot. We’ve also heard a new infotaiment system will grace the interior, but don’t expect any hybrid technology just yet. Power will almost certainly remain the sole responsibility of the familiar 3.5-liter V6 producing 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), connected to a revised CVT turning the front wheels.

We haven’t heard any word on when the refreshed sedan might debut, but it should appear by the end of this summer at the latest.

Source: Automedia