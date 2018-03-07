Many pickup owners still use their trucks for daily work, and Ram now announces details about the new 2019 1500 Tradesman for the people willing to give up some luxuries for a simpler, more utilitarian vehicle.

The design is the same as more expensive trims of the 2019 Ram 1500 but with some less expensive items. For example, the halogen projector headlights don't even have LED running lights. Simple black trim covers the bumpers and grille. Five-spoke steel wheels aren't fancy, but then there's no real concern if there's damage to them on the job site. A Class III trailer hitch and four- and seven-pin trailer wire connectors are standard equipment.

Inside, the pickup comes with a choice of vinyl or cloth upholstery, and the floor can come in vinyl or with carpet. There's a standard five-inch infotainment display and a variety of useful connections, including a 12-volt outlet, three USB ports, an an auxiliary input.

The Tradesman trim is available in three bodies: a Quad Cab with a 6-foot, 4-inch bed; Crew Cab with 5-foot, 7-inch bed; and Crew Cab with 6-foot, 4-inch bed. The standard engine with this model is the 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 with the E-Torque mild-hybrid system that uses a 48-volt starter-generator and 0.43-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery for a little electric boost. Buyers also have the choice of a 395-hp 5.7-liter V8 or the ability to get the same mill with E-Torque assistance. In addition, 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain layouts are available. Depending on configuration, the 1500 Tradesman can tow up to 12,750 pounds or carry up to 2,300 pounds of payload.

Buyers that really intend to use their truck for hard work can add some useful options. Customers can choose features like an electronic locking differential, an off-road package with lifted suspension, and a trailer brake controller.

The Ram 1500 Tradesman starts at $33,340, after the $1,645 destination fee, for the rear-drive Quad Cab with the 3.6-liter V6 eTorque mild hybrid.

Source: Ram