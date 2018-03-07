The Tradesman looks basic, but it's perfect for getting the job done.
Many pickup owners still use their trucks for daily work, and Ram now announces details about the new 2019 1500 Tradesman for the people willing to give up some luxuries for a simpler, more utilitarian vehicle.
The design is the same as more expensive trims of the 2019 Ram 1500 but with some less expensive items. For example, the halogen projector headlights don't even have LED running lights. Simple black trim covers the bumpers and grille. Five-spoke steel wheels aren't fancy, but then there's no real concern if there's damage to them on the job site. A Class III trailer hitch and four- and seven-pin trailer wire connectors are standard equipment.
Inside, the pickup comes with a choice of vinyl or cloth upholstery, and the floor can come in vinyl or with carpet. There's a standard five-inch infotainment display and a variety of useful connections, including a 12-volt outlet, three USB ports, an an auxiliary input.
The Tradesman trim is available in three bodies: a Quad Cab with a 6-foot, 4-inch bed; Crew Cab with 5-foot, 7-inch bed; and Crew Cab with 6-foot, 4-inch bed. The standard engine with this model is the 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 with the E-Torque mild-hybrid system that uses a 48-volt starter-generator and 0.43-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery for a little electric boost. Buyers also have the choice of a 395-hp 5.7-liter V8 or the ability to get the same mill with E-Torque assistance. In addition, 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain layouts are available. Depending on configuration, the 1500 Tradesman can tow up to 12,750 pounds or carry up to 2,300 pounds of payload.
Buyers that really intend to use their truck for hard work can add some useful options. Customers can choose features like an electronic locking differential, an off-road package with lifted suspension, and a trailer brake controller.
The Ram 1500 Tradesman starts at $33,340, after the $1,645 destination fee, for the rear-drive Quad Cab with the 3.6-liter V6 eTorque mild hybrid.
Source: Ram
2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman
Ram Introduces All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman Model
March 7, 2018 , Indianapolis - Ram today revealed the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman model at National Truck Equipment Association's (NTEA) “The Work Truck Show” in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Aimed at one of the largest traditional pickup customer categories — vocational use — the new Ram 1500 Tradesman is a hard-working truck designed for small businesses, construction jobsites and commercial fleets.
“Ram launched the original Tradesman model in 2011, and our work truck customers have enjoyed Ram’s benchmark durability ever since,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand — FCA. “Ram has the highest owner loyalty of any half-ton truck and the Ram 1500 Tradesman model will continue to deliver confidence for hard-working people who rely on it every day.”
The 2019 Ram 1500 Tradesman is available in two cab styles and two bed lengths: Quad Cab with 6 ft., 4 in. bed, Crew Cab short bed (5 ft., 7 in.) or Crew Cab with optional 6 ft., 4 in. bed.
Powertrain offerings include standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with eTorque mild hybrid system, optional 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 or optional 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 eTorque. The model is available in 4x2 or 4x4.
Through the use of high-strength steel and clever engineering, the all-new Ram 1500 has reduced its overall weight by 225 pounds. Properly equipped Tradesman models provide work truck capability towing up to 12,750 pounds and offer up to 2,300 pounds of payload in a four-door quad cab configuration. All 2019 Ram 1500 models are equipped with the largest front brakes in the segment at 14.9 inches.
Ram Tradesman offers greater performance for the price when compared to other work trucks, adding useful features such as a standard Class III trailer hitch and lighted, above-bumper four- and seven-pin trailer wire connectors.
The Ram 1500 features a segment-exclusive multi-link rear coil suspension that provides best-in-class ride and handling qualities. A coil-spring setup centralizes and absorbs bumps and impacts, while reducing the amount of friction in the spring system. This setup also weighs 40 pounds less than a leaf-spring configuration. Also available is Ram’s exclusive four corner air suspension system to balance any load.
Standard interior features include Uconnect 5.0 with five-inch screen and hands-free calling, one-year of SiriusXM Radio, a 12-volt auxiliary power outlet, three USB ports, one auxiliary port and automatic headlamps. Buyers can choose vinyl or cloth 40/20/40 split bench seats with six-passenger capability, featuring shoulder and lap belts on all six seats. Interior colors include Black/Diesel Gray with either standard vinyl or carpeted flooring.
Standard equipment includes 160-amp alternator, 3.21 rear axle ratio, 730-amp maintenance-free battery, black grille and black steel bumpers, cargo bed lamp, front and rear Frequency Response Damping (FRD) shock absorbers, rear view camera, tilt and telescoping steering column, halogen headlamps, locking tailgate, power door locks, power windows, remote keyless entry and a theft-deterrent system.
A long list of options is available for the Tradesman, including 3.21 or 3.92 rear axle ratios, anti-spin rear differential, rear electric-locking differential, off-road package with factory suspension lift, 180-amp alternator, folding trailer-tow mirrors, rubber floor mats, Mopar chrome side steps and bumper step, spray-in bedliner and trailer brake controller.
Ram trucks come with an unsurpassed five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Truck customers from half-ton to commercial have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability.
Ram 1500 Tradesman pricing starts at $31,695, not including $1,645 destination charge.
