Goodyear is keen to do its part in helping the environment. Being a company primarily known for tires, however, incorporating that into its products can be a bit tricky. That hasn’t stopped the research and development teams from trying, and the result is this very curious tire called the Oxygene. The company is showing it off at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and before you ask, yes there is actually living moss inside it. But it’s also so much more than that.

For example, you see the above photos showing blue and gray sidewall strips? That’s not a color option – the tire actually creates its own electricity through photosynthesis (remember, there’s living moss in there) and can light up to communicate different vehicle actions, such as turning or braking. Electronics, sensors, and even a CPU are embedded in the tire to make all this happen. Hopefully it’s all pothole-resistant.

That’s actually the tire’s secondary function – a by-product if you will of its mission to help generate fresh air. The Oxygene absorbs moisture from the road and CO2 from the air to feed the moss inside, which then releases oxygen. Goodyear estimates that, in a city with 2.5 million vehicles, the “living” tires could create 3,000 tons of oxygen and absorb 4,000 tons of CO2 a year. Granted that would require 10 million such tires, but still, that’s a fairly significant amount of fresh air.

The tire itself is naturally an airless design so you never have to worry about punctures or blowouts. It uses recycled rubber for the tread and the main structure, so yes, it’s technically a tire that in fact puts air into you instead of the other way around.

Of course it’s just a concept that, according to Goodyear is “meant to challenge our thinking and help drive the debate around smart, safe, and sustainable future mobility.” In other words, don’t expect to see these living tires anytime soon. Still, props to Goodyear for most decidedly thinking outside the box on this one.

Source: Goodyear