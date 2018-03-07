After launching the new, retro-looking Ruf CTR at last year's Geneva Motor Show, the German brand now introduces a similar appearance to the SCR at this year's event. The model mixes the vintage appearance with modern power by packing a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six with 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is a six-speed manual.

Ruf calls the SCR a "gentleman-driver sports car." While the vehicle looks a lot like a late 1980s Porsche 911, Ruf actually uses its own carbon fiber body, and there's a carbon monocoque chassis underneath. An integrated roll cage increases rigidity and improves driver safety. In total, the SCR has an empty weight of 2,756 pounds (1,240 kilograms), so while the Ruf has slightly less power than the new, 514-hp (383-kW) 911 GT3 RS, the SCR is lighter than the 3,152-pound (1,430-kg) Porsche.

Compared to the CTR, the SCR features a cleaner, less aggressive design. At quick glance, someone could easily think this is a 25-year-old 911. Up front there's a simple front fascia with an array of horizontal slats. The rear features wide fenders with tiny ducts in them. The rear end is smooth, but the multiple opening in the bumper are the major hint that this is something special.

Ruf introduced the original version of the SCR in 1978 as a hardcore take on the Porsche 911. It packed a 3.2-liter flat-six with tuning to take the output to 217 hp, instead of the stock 180 hp. Ruf also added a more aggressive front fascia with larger inlets, round brake cooling ducts, and an integrated oil cooler. A huge whale tail spoiler sat on the rear deck.

9 photos

If you need an even more powerful Ruf, the CTR (gallery above) remains available. It features more aggressive carbon fiber bodywork that takes inspiration from the 1987 Ruf Yellowbird. A biturbo 3.6-liter flat six has an impressive 700 hp (522 kW) and 649 lb-ft (880 Newton-meters) of torque.

Source: Ruf via Facebook