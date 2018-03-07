A carbon fiber body and monocoque let the new Ruf weigh less than the latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
After launching the new, retro-looking Ruf CTR at last year's Geneva Motor Show, the German brand now introduces a similar appearance to the SCR at this year's event. The model mixes the vintage appearance with modern power by packing a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six with 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 347 pound-feet (470 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available gearbox is a six-speed manual.
Ruf calls the SCR a "gentleman-driver sports car." While the vehicle looks a lot like a late 1980s Porsche 911, Ruf actually uses its own carbon fiber body, and there's a carbon monocoque chassis underneath. An integrated roll cage increases rigidity and improves driver safety. In total, the SCR has an empty weight of 2,756 pounds (1,240 kilograms), so while the Ruf has slightly less power than the new, 514-hp (383-kW) 911 GT3 RS, the SCR is lighter than the 3,152-pound (1,430-kg) Porsche.
Compared to the CTR, the SCR features a cleaner, less aggressive design. At quick glance, someone could easily think this is a 25-year-old 911. Up front there's a simple front fascia with an array of horizontal slats. The rear features wide fenders with tiny ducts in them. The rear end is smooth, but the multiple opening in the bumper are the major hint that this is something special.
Ruf introduced the original version of the SCR in 1978 as a hardcore take on the Porsche 911. It packed a 3.2-liter flat-six with tuning to take the output to 217 hp, instead of the stock 180 hp. Ruf also added a more aggressive front fascia with larger inlets, round brake cooling ducts, and an integrated oil cooler. A huge whale tail spoiler sat on the rear deck.
If you need an even more powerful Ruf, the CTR (gallery above) remains available. It features more aggressive carbon fiber bodywork that takes inspiration from the 1987 Ruf Yellowbird. A biturbo 3.6-liter flat six has an impressive 700 hp (522 kW) and 649 lb-ft (880 Newton-meters) of torque.
Source: Ruf via Facebook
RUF SCR at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
At the 88th Geneva International Motor Show, the sports car manufacturer RUF presents their traditional keystones based on today’s trendsetting technology: the new RUF SCR 2018. More power, less weight, more safety features and in addition to this, the peerless presence of a four-litre normally aspirated engine with 510 hp – the new SCR is our characterful answer to the desire for a pure, undiluted driving pleasure in a world without compromises.
A look back in time: the name SCR stands for a 40 year lasting tradition in the history of the brand. The SCR had its premiere in the year 1978 and immediately it impressed the critical experts of the well-known German car magazine Auto Motor und Sport who stated: “Power, everywhere you step!” The published test in the issue #13/1978 was greatly acknowledged in the motoring scene back then.
The original SCR was driven by an engine with six cylinders, 3.2 liter engine displacement and maximum power uprated to 217 hp. The standard engines delivered 180 hp. The SCR carries a large front spoiler with round brake-cooling ducts plus an integrated oil-cooler. At the rear, a whale-tail spoiler was fitted to the engine lid to ensure balanced aerodynamics.
38 years later RUF tied in with this traditional know-how for their well-known, extraordinary performing cars and presented a stunning, new prototype at the 86th International Motor Show in Geneva. This driving machine evolved out of nothing else than the DNA of a species which helped to make the original SCR change the world of sports cars.
This deep feeling of driving pleasure was the motivation to spend another two years of development and testing of the prototype. RUF wanted to create a unique, state-of-the-art, gentleman-driver sports car for those who prefer the soundtrack of a normally-aspirated engine. The result: our brand new “RUF SCR 2018”. The new car has a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and a full carbon fibre body-shell reinforced by an integrated roll cage (IRC). The push-rod suspension on both axles allows the powerful, normally-aspirated 6-cylinder boxer-engine, with a displacement of 4.0 liters, to exploit the car’s potential to the full. Now 510 hp meet less than 1300 kg of weight packaged in an elegant, state-of-the-art carbon fibre suit.
The sports car manufacture RUF is proud to present to you their latest evolution after more than four decades cultivating a tradition for building exciting, safe and pure sporty automobiles: The new RUF SCR 2018. Never forgetting our roots and for 40 years we have stayed loyal to our traditions.
Technical Data:
Leistung / Power
510 PS / 375 kW bei / @ 8.270/min
Max. Drehmoment / Torque
470 Nm bei / @ 5.760/min
347 lb ft
Hubraum / Displacement
4.000 cm³
Kraftübertragung / Transmission
6-Gang Schaltgetriebe
6-speed manual gearbox
Höchstgeschwindigkeit / Top Speed
320 km/h
199 mph
Radstand / Wheelbase
2.342 mm
Maße & Gewicht / Dimensions & weight
Leergewicht DIN / Kerb weight DIN 1.250 kg
Leistuntgsgewicht / Power-weight ratio 3,33 kg/kW / 2,45 kg/PS
Verbrauch / Fuel consumption
Innerstädtisch / urban 20,2 l/100km
Außerstädtisch / non-urban 9,7 l/100km
Gesamt / combined 13,6 l/100km
CO2 - Emissionen / CO2 – emissions 324 g/km
Effizienzklasse / efficiency class G
