This year’s Geneva Motor Show is shaping up to be quite important for McLaren. The British supercar maker has already presented its fastest non-F1 car ever, which shares the brand’s booth with the bespoke Senna Carbon Theme, developed by McLaren Special Operations. Now, MSO is introducing yet another special project, this time based on the 720S.

Finished in “the deepest of deep blue paint,” the McLaren 720S in Atlantic Blue by MSO celebrates the first year of MSO-crafted Super Series models from second generation. The first model from the series, the 720S Velocity by MSO, was shown during the Geneva show exactly one year ago.

“Every 720S produced by MSO is elegant and distinctive and a large part of that is because they are different in some way from all the others, with each car a unique expression of the owner’s taste,” Ansar Ali, Managing Director of McLaren Special Operations, explains “At MSO, we celebrate that difference by showing cars like the Atlantic Blue 720S – a world of McLaren possibilities made stunningly real.”

The paint for MSO’s latest project has been developed especially for this car, as is the Saddle Tan interior with contrasting Slate Grey stitching. Carbon Black leather and Grey Alcantara accents, as well as “bespoke floor mats,” put a nice MSO touch in the cabin.

Power for the bespoke supercar comes from the same 4.0-liter biturbo V8 of the "standard" 720 we all adore. With 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts), it ensures the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes just 2.9 seconds, while top speed reaches 212 mph (341 kph). Stopping power is provided by carbon-ceramic braes with black calipers and McLaren branding – a unique feature on this 720S by MSO.

The equipment of the car includes McLaren’s Track Telemetry and camera system for track use and a 360-degree Park Assist system of sensors and cameras. A vehicle lift is also fitted to help avoid damage over ramps and speed humps.

Source: McLaren