Out for Porsche Panamera blood, the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is one of the main stars at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show where you’ll also get to see the new A-Class and the posh Maybach S-Class facelift sitting next to the sporty liftback model. To celebrate the car’s much-awaited debut, Mercedes has released a collection of seven promotional videos focusing on the range topping 63 S and also on the hybrid 53.

Essentially a sportier take on the latest CLS, the new (and confusingly named) model can be had with up to 639 hp (470 kW) for the S version we’ve mentioned earlier. The latter effectively makes it the most powerful Mercedes money can buy right now considering the 1,000+ hp Project One hybrid hypercar has long been sold out.

While it might not be as practical as let’s say an E63 S Estate, the new GT 4-Door Coupe does come with a hatchback configuration and can seat up to five people (sorry America, you’re only getting the four-seat model.) Thanks to a 60:40-split configuration of the rear seats, you can carry quite a lot of stuff if you’re that kind of person in the market for a super-fast hauler and the aforementioned E63 won’t suffice in terms of performance. Speaking of which, the crown jewel of the GT 4-Door Coupe range catapults itself to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds and maxes out at 196 mph (315 kph).

The styling may be oh-so familiar and the name might not be for everyone’s tastes, but even so there are plenty of things to like about the latest member of the AMG family. To give Porsche more reasons to worry about, perhaps it would be a good idea to have a wagon derivative that would act as a successor to the slow-selling CLS 63 Shooting Brake.

Mercedes will have the new GT 4-Door Coupe on sale in Europe from summer, but United States will have to wait until early next year for the 63 and 63 S, with the 53 model due mid-2019.

Source: Mercedes-AMG