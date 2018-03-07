Toyota has the revived Supra, still as a concept, on display at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and we have more good news to share. Top Gear claims the final production version of the sports car will make its debut in Detroit in January next year, and will feature a BMW-sourced straight-six turbocharged gasoline engine.

Discover the new Supra: Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Marks The Return Of Fabled Name

The British publication had a chat with the model’s project chief, Tetsuya Tada, who ensured it will be a pure sports car and will be significantly different than the BMW Z4. The Bavarian roadster will be gentler, while the Supra will be more focused and track-oriented.

“We will continue the heritage of the Supra, a pure sports car,” Tada told Top Gear. “There are fewer common elements than you would imagine. It’s not like the GT86 and Subaru.”

Like it or not, the production Supra will receive a straight-six turbo engine from BMW. No Lexus V8 and no hybrid, at least initially. “Few car companies have straight-six engines. Toyota did but it doesn’t any longer,” Toyota’s European R&D boss, Gerald Killmans, commented, confirming the Japanese engineers will recalibrate the biturbo L6 from BMW. Our source speculates it is the M3’s motor Killmans is referring to, but we’ll wait for further details to confirm its identity. And while a hybrid system won’t be offered from day one, electrified power is not entirely ruled out. “We are looking at it, but it’s not decided.”

BMW and Toyota will share much more than a single engine, as the revived Supra will also use a suspension based on a BMW system. The sports coupe will have a different tune than the Z4, but the two will have many suspension components in common.

As a final note, the new Supra will be produced at a BMW factory and will wear GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nurburgring) logos.

Source: Top Gear