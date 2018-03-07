Jaguar Classic has unveiled a bespoke Series 3 XJ6 for life-long Jaguar enthusiast Nicko McBrain, drummer with Iron Maiden – kicking off a year of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the XJ.

The 1984 XJ6 was revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but the project has been ongoing for some time at the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works in Coventry, overseen by Jaguar Design studio director Wayne Burgess.

It involved more than 3,500 man hours of work, with more than 4,000 parts refinished, replaced or redesigned. It incorporates significant modifications to the exterior, interior, drivetrain and suspension, to create Nicko’s dream XJ.

"This is my ultimate XJ – my third, and lovingly named 'Johnny 3'," says Nicko. "It has been a true labor of love between Jaguar Classic and myself. I’m so excited by its completion and especially to be showing it at Geneva – it really is a Greatest Hits edition and to me it defines what the Jaguar XJ is all about."

"It’s a credit to the craftsmanship of the Jaguar Classic team. We couldn’t have timed it better, this being the 50th anniversary of XJ – my favorite of all Jaguars."

The reworked Series 3 incorporates a number of parts from Nicko’s first XJ, which spent years stood in the grounds of the home of Iron Maiden bass guitarist Steve Harris, after Nicko moved to America. These include the Jaguar leaper hood mascot, which first attracted Nicko to buy the car, and the original ignition keys from 1984.

The 4.2-liter in-line six-cylinder engine features three 2-inch SU carburettors from the E-type, which is Nicko’s favorite set-up, and the bespoke exhaust has quad tail-pipes.

The suspension has been uprated, and fitted with adjustable rear dampers, and the bodywork reworked to accommodate bespoke 18-inch wire wheels and 235/45 R18 Pirelli P Zero tires.

Other body mods include unique front and rear bumpers blended in to the flared wings, bespoke chrome brightwork, flush-fit U.S. side markers, recessed twin fillers, Series 2 XJ door handles, bullet wing mirrors, LED headlights with halo daytime running lights, and modified sills and rear-door pressings. It’s all finished in a unique mauve paint finish.

The interior has been completely reworked to include hand-trimmed leather seats in Pimento Red with black piping and embossed headrests, black hand-crafted carpet and Alcantara headlining. The dashboard features dark grey-stained sycamore veneers – the same material used on Nicko’s favorite snare drums.

The three-spoke sports steering wheel features Nicko’s unique mascot – the "Eddie Growler," first seen on his specially commissioned 2013 Jaguar XKR-S.

Modified seat foams, modern door sealing for reduced wind noise, uprated air-con, additional sound deadening, and an integrated touchscreen-operating sat-nav, phone, rear-view camera and in-car entertainment all add to the car’s refinement.

And there’s a last rock ‘n’ roll touch, with the 1100-watt audio system featuring machined aluminium controls inspired by the control knobs of Marshall amplifiers, and drum kit-inspired pedals finished in chrome and black.

"Creating this 'Greatest Hits' XJ, and the whole process of bringing someone’s automotive dream to life, has been extraordinarily rewarding for the Jaguar Classic team," says Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic director. "It’s been a pleasure to work with Nicko, and we’re looking forward to hearing the reaction to this project."

For more details on Jaguar Classics, visit the website and read our feature on the Jaguar Land Rover Classic HQ here.

As a final note, this isn’t Nicko’s first project with Jaguar. In 2012, he took delivery of a highly modified XKR-S. Watch for a quick glimpse of his previous XJ, too...

Source: Auto Classics