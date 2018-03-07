Jaguar Classic has created a highly modified XJ6 Series 3 for rock star Nicko McBrain.
Jaguar Classic has unveiled a bespoke Series 3 XJ6 for life-long Jaguar enthusiast Nicko McBrain, drummer with Iron Maiden – kicking off a year of celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the XJ.
The 1984 XJ6 was revealed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but the project has been ongoing for some time at the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works in Coventry, overseen by Jaguar Design studio director Wayne Burgess.
It involved more than 3,500 man hours of work, with more than 4,000 parts refinished, replaced or redesigned. It incorporates significant modifications to the exterior, interior, drivetrain and suspension, to create Nicko’s dream XJ.
"This is my ultimate XJ – my third, and lovingly named 'Johnny 3'," says Nicko. "It has been a true labor of love between Jaguar Classic and myself. I’m so excited by its completion and especially to be showing it at Geneva – it really is a Greatest Hits edition and to me it defines what the Jaguar XJ is all about."
"It’s a credit to the craftsmanship of the Jaguar Classic team. We couldn’t have timed it better, this being the 50th anniversary of XJ – my favorite of all Jaguars."
The reworked Series 3 incorporates a number of parts from Nicko’s first XJ, which spent years stood in the grounds of the home of Iron Maiden bass guitarist Steve Harris, after Nicko moved to America. These include the Jaguar leaper hood mascot, which first attracted Nicko to buy the car, and the original ignition keys from 1984.
The 4.2-liter in-line six-cylinder engine features three 2-inch SU carburettors from the E-type, which is Nicko’s favorite set-up, and the bespoke exhaust has quad tail-pipes.
The suspension has been uprated, and fitted with adjustable rear dampers, and the bodywork reworked to accommodate bespoke 18-inch wire wheels and 235/45 R18 Pirelli P Zero tires.
Other body mods include unique front and rear bumpers blended in to the flared wings, bespoke chrome brightwork, flush-fit U.S. side markers, recessed twin fillers, Series 2 XJ door handles, bullet wing mirrors, LED headlights with halo daytime running lights, and modified sills and rear-door pressings. It’s all finished in a unique mauve paint finish.
The interior has been completely reworked to include hand-trimmed leather seats in Pimento Red with black piping and embossed headrests, black hand-crafted carpet and Alcantara headlining. The dashboard features dark grey-stained sycamore veneers – the same material used on Nicko’s favorite snare drums.
The three-spoke sports steering wheel features Nicko’s unique mascot – the "Eddie Growler," first seen on his specially commissioned 2013 Jaguar XKR-S.
Modified seat foams, modern door sealing for reduced wind noise, uprated air-con, additional sound deadening, and an integrated touchscreen-operating sat-nav, phone, rear-view camera and in-car entertainment all add to the car’s refinement.
And there’s a last rock ‘n’ roll touch, with the 1100-watt audio system featuring machined aluminium controls inspired by the control knobs of Marshall amplifiers, and drum kit-inspired pedals finished in chrome and black.
"Creating this 'Greatest Hits' XJ, and the whole process of bringing someone’s automotive dream to life, has been extraordinarily rewarding for the Jaguar Classic team," says Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic director. "It’s been a pleasure to work with Nicko, and we’re looking forward to hearing the reaction to this project."
For more details on Jaguar Classics, visit the website and read our feature on the Jaguar Land Rover Classic HQ here.
As a final note, this isn’t Nicko’s first project with Jaguar. In 2012, he took delivery of a highly modified XKR-S. Watch for a quick glimpse of his previous XJ, too...
Source: Auto Classics
Nicko McBrain's Jaguar XJ6
JAGUAR CREATES UNIQUE ‘GREATEST HITS’ XJ FOR IRON MAIDEN DRUMMER NICKO MCBRAIN
Today at the Geneva Motor Show Jaguar Classic is proud to present Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain’s custom-built ‘Greatest Hits’ Jaguar XJ6, kicking-off Jaguar’s XJ 50th anniversary celebrations in 2018.
- Jaguar’s 50 years of XJ celebrations begin with bespoke Jaguar Classic commission for Iron Maiden drummer and life-long Jaguar enthusiast ‘Nicko’
- Nicko’s classic 1984 XJ6 Series 3 features a host of custom touches inspired by all five decades of Jaguar XJ production, and McBrain’s heavy metal heritage
- ‘Greatest Hits’ XJ is a collaboration between Nicko, the expert engineers and craftsmen at Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works and Jaguar Design studio director Wayne Burgess
- Bespoke XJ unveiled at Geneva International Motor Show on 6 March during the Jaguar Land Rover press conference
The bespoke commission is a collaboration between Nicko, the expert engineers and craftsmen at Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works in Coventry, and Jaguar Design studio director Wayne Burgess. The project involved more than 3500 man hours of work, with more than 4000 parts refinished, replaced or redesigned. Unlike any 1984 XJ6 before, it incorporates substantial modifications to the exterior, interior, drivetrain and suspension, resulting in Nicko’s dream XJ.
Key features include:
- Unique front and rear bumpers – seamlessly blended in to the modified fenders with bespoke chrome brightwork and flush-fit US side markers
- Flared and re-profiled front and rear wheel arches accommodating bespoke 18-inch wire wheels fitted with 235/45 R18 Pirelli P Zero tyres
- Unique sills and modified rear door pressings
- Uprated front and rear suspension with adjustable rear dampers
- Unique Mauve paint finish
- Conversion to elegant Series 2 XJ door handles and bullet wing mirrors
- Conversion to LED headlights with ‘Halo’ daytime running light signature
- Conversion to recessed twin fuel fillers
- Modern door sealing for reduced wind noise, and additional sound deadening
- Integrated touch screen operating satnav, phone, rear view camera and in-car entertainment
- Re-trimmed interior with modified seat foams improving refinement
- Bespoke audio system with USB connectivity, featuring guitar amplifier-inspired control knobs machined from aluminium
- In-dash starter button
- Uprated air-conditioning
- Remote central locking
Inside, classic Jaguar style meets modern day convenience. The leather seats are hand trimmed in Pimento Red with black piping and embossed head rests, while a black hand-crafted carpet and Alcantara headlining finishes off the trim. The dashboard features Dark Grey stained Sycamore veneers – the preferred material for Nicko’s favourite snare drums.
Further nods to the owner’s art include machined aluminium rotary controls on the dashboard – inspired by the control knobs of the guitar amplifiers created by Nicko’s great friend Jim Marshall, and drum kit inspired pedals finished in chrome and black. The custom three-spoke sports steering wheel features Nicko’s unique mascot – the ‘Eddie Growler’, first seen on his specially commissioned 2013 Jaguar XKR-S.
Bespoke soft down lighting illuminates the revised dashboard, in which a state-of-the-art Alpine touch screen controls the 1100W sound system, powering speakers from Nicko’s preferred Jaguar audio installation, the 12MY Jaguar XF.
Incorporating a number of reconditioned parts from McBrain’s original XJ6, the 4.2-litre in-line six-cylinder engine features three 2-inch SU carburettors from the E-type – Nicko’s favourite set up. Machined quad-exhaust tail pipes finish-off a specially-designed exhaust system.
Preserved components from Nicko’s first XJ6, which spent many years stood in the grounds of the home of Iron Maiden bass guitarist Steve Harris, following Nicko’s move to America, are present elsewhere in the build too: from the iconic Jaguar leaper bonnet mascot, which first attracted Nicko to buy the car, to the original ignition keys from 1984.