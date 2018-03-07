Kia is currently making a splash at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with its new Ceed compact, but the automaker is keen to remind us what’s to come on the other end of the spectrum. A few teasers of Kia’s K900 flagship sedan have come out in recent weeks, and with the initial media blitz of Geneva winding down comes this latest teaser from the manufacturer – a pair of sketch renderings that preview the new sedan.

According to Kia, the K900s fresh styling is “sophisticated and stately” and “introduces a modern air of elegance and gravitas to the large sedan segment.” If that’s not abstract enough, the automaker goes on to say the car’s grille is conceptually based on the “changing shape of condensed energy” and that the car’s headlights are “influenced by the trajectory of light.” That last bit at least makes some sense considering headlights are, you know, supposed to light up and all.

In between the terrific imagery and complex metaphors, we do learn the K900’s tail lights and rear exhaust housings are surrounded by chrome, and the grille has 176 cells that stretch out the further away you get from the center. That’s actually something we’re keen to see on the real car, because it already looks pretty darned good in the render. Suddenly that whole condensed energy thing actually makes some sense, and with so many other luxury cars going for larger-than-life openings up front, the K900’s modest face just might be a breath of fresh air.

For that fact, the whole car looks pleasing. Renders like these aren’t always gospel when it comes to the actual production model, but the lines and proportions are attractive and they match up well with the profile teaser video (above) we got a few days ago. For the record, that featured the actual car. We're excited to see it all come together.

We won’t have too much longer to wait, either. Kia says a full reveal will take place next month.

Source: Kia