KOENIGSEGG: PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE AT THE 2018 GENEVA MOTOR SHOW

Geneva – Koenigsegg Automotive will keep one eye firmly on the future while paying tribute to its heritage at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The Koenigsegg stand features two new customer-build Regeras, showcasing the car’s unique Direct Drive system and Koenigsegg’s custom-designed, artisan finishes. Together, they are an expression of the Regera’s dual personalities – sport and elegance.

The more sporting Regera is finished in Crystal White lacquer with a clear carbon centre strip and Cone Orange highlights. The car is fitted with Koenigsegg’s ‘Ghost’ package, a series of aerodynamic enhancements that lend the car a more aggressive presence and provide additional downforce when required.

The Ghost package comprises a deep front spoiler and rear winglets designed to work in concert with the stowable active rear spoiler. Available downforce on the Regera is increased by more than 20% when fitted with the Ghost package. The interior is fiercely energetic, with polished carbonfibre accents complimenting the orange and black leather, contrast stitching, and polished aluminium centre column.

The Regera d’Elegance is finished in Swedish Blue, with blue-tint carbonfibre and Ocean Green striping. The interior continues this colour combination, with a Swedish Blue and Ocean Green interior handcrafted from a Scandinavian material notable for its luxurious texture, dexterity and the sustainable manner in which it is manufactured.

Both Regeras are equipped with Koenigsegg’s exclusive ‘Tresex’ carbonfibre wheels – the world’s lightest and strongest production wheels – shod with Michelin PilotSport 4S tires.

The Regera is unique in the world of performance motoring as it does not come with a traditional gearbox. Instead, the Regera’s 1500hp hybrid powertrain sends power directly to its rear wheels via the Koenigsegg Direct Drive system. The powertrain comprises Koenigsegg’s renowned twin-turbo V8 engine (1,100hp) along with a Formula 1 grade battery pack producing 670hp yet weighing just 66 kilograms, with fluids. The electrical component of the powertrain is channeled via the world’s first 800-volt automotive electrical architecture.

The Koenigsegg Direct Drive system combines these two power sources, using the instant power and torque of electric drive to compensate for the lack of low gearing. Power from the internal combustion engine is fed into the drive system via HydraCoup, a bespoke hydraulic coupling developed by Koenigsegg and manufactured locally, in Ängelholm, Sweden.

The end result? Brutal, breathtaking acceleration when required, combined with unprecedented refinement.

From a standing start, the Regera will advance from 0 to 400 km/h in less than 20 seconds and when rolling, from 150 km/h to 250 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

The Regera also features every comfort and technical convenience one might expect from a luxury sports car: a removable, stowable roof for year-round open-air driving, full-control climate system, wireless Apple CarPlay, dual wireless mobile phone charging pockets, concert-quality audio system, electrically adjustable heated seats, heated front screen, birds-eye view parking assist with 4 cameras, active aero, active shock absorbers, torque vectoring, adjustable ride-height control, ‘AutoSkin’ touch-free opening and closing of doors and hoods, SmartCentre and SmartCluster electronic control systems, OTA software updates from the Koenigsegg Cloud, and much more.

The Regera will be produced in a run of just 80 units, all of which have been sold.

A Certified Legend On Display

2018 is the beginning of Koenigsegg’s 25th year in the automotive industry, a period that has seen Koenigsegg grow, develop and shape what is now an expanding hypercar market around the world. The Koenigsegg stand at Geneva will reflect both this legacy and the glowing future of a company deeply invested in technical innovation.

To celebrate this upcoming anniversary, Koenigsegg has included a heritage element to its display at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The Koenigsegg CCX on display is an example of Koenigsegg’s exclusive Certified Legends program. It is a rare right-hand-drive car, built in 2006.

The CCX features Koenigsegg’s 4.7 litre twin-supercharged V8, producing 806hp and driven by a 6-speed manual gearbox, a specification that would not be out of place in today’s hypercar market, and one clearly masking the CCX’s 12-year age. The exterior has been freshly painted in its original Koenigsegg Royal Blue. The original interior was removed and replaced with a Swedish, naturally colored, aniline vegetable tanned leather with a basket-weave pattern used for the rear wall and seats.

The CCX is an historically significant model for Koenigsegg. It represents a ground-up re-design from Koenigsegg’s first generation cars, the CC8S and CCR. As such it was the first Koenigsegg designed and built specifically for worldwide homologation, thus expanding the company’s horizons and allowing Koenigsegg Automotive to become the force in the hypercar industry that it is today. In 2006, it took the Top Gear Lap Record, which it subsequently and held for several years. Even today, it is still the 10th fastest car around the Top Gear track, some 12 years later.

As all current Koenigsegg models are sold out, many enthusiasts are looking to the pre-owned sector as a way of adding a Koenigsegg to their collection. Koenigsegg’s Certified Legend program is a prospective customer’s most secure path into this market.

All Certified Legends have been put through a comprehensive inspection and service regime at the Koenigsegg factory and upgraded or refurbished if required.

All Certified Legends enjoy a two-year factory warranty.