If you’re looking for an affordable EV SUV, Jag beats Tesla – though it's not an apples-to-apples comparison.
Introduce a new electric vehicle and it’s almost impossible to avoid comparisons with Tesla. So with the debut of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace at the Geneva Motor Show, we had to wonder how it stacks up against the offerings from Elon Musk’s all-electric car company.
Question is, which Tesla is the most appropriate comparison? Jaguar’s I-Pace is an all-wheel-drive SUV, so the natural competitor is the Tesla Model X. But the Model X is considerably larger than the I-Pace – the X is 198.3 inches in length versus 184.3 inches for the Jag – so it’s not an apples-to-apples match-up. A closer match size-wise is the Tesla Model 3 sedan, which is only half an inch longer than the I-Pace – but it’s 4.5 inches lower in height and does not (yet) offer all-wheel drive. In other words, neither car perfectly aligns with the I-Pace.
Left to right: Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X, Tesla Model 3
With that in mind, the table below gives the basic outline of how things stack up. The Jaguar I-Pace is cheaper and quicker than the base Tesla Model X 75D, and is expected to return a slightly longer driving range, too. Of course, the I-Pace's range advantage is due in part to it having a higher-capacity battery pack being smaller overall. If you need more performance or range, of course, Tesla is happy to oblige: the $96,000 Model X 100D will reach 60 miles per hour in a claimed 4.7 seconds and travels 295 miles per charge, while the $140,000 P100D does the deed in just 2.9 seconds and manages 289 miles.
For everyday driving, though, the Jaguar I-Pace looks like a steal compared to the Tesla Model X. Take a look at the table below to see how it stacks up against the Model X and Model 3. For reference, the prices below are without destination charges and before any applicable federal or state tax incentives.
|Specification
|Jaguar I-Pace
|Tesla Model X 75D
|Tesla Model 3 (standard)
|Battery
|90 Kilowatt-Hour
|75 Kilowatt-Hour
|50 Kilowatt-Hour
|Output
|394 Horsepower / 512 Pound-Feet
|N/A
|N/A
|0-60 MPH
|4.5 Seconds
|4.9 Seconds
|5.6 Seconds
|Top Speed
|124 Miles Per Hour
|130 Miles Per Hour
|130 Miles Per Hour
|Weight
|4,784 Pounds
|N/A
|3,549 Pounds
|EV Range
|240 Miles (est.)
|237 Miles
|220 Miles
|Base Price
|$69,500
|$79,500
|$35,000
