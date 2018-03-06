Introduce a new electric vehicle and it’s almost impossible to avoid comparisons with Tesla. So with the debut of the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace at the Geneva Motor Show, we had to wonder how it stacks up against the offerings from Elon Musk’s all-electric car company.

Question is, which Tesla is the most appropriate comparison? Jaguar’s I-Pace is an all-wheel-drive SUV, so the natural competitor is the Tesla Model X. But the Model X is considerably larger than the I-Pace – the X is 198.3 inches in length versus 184.3 inches for the Jag – so it’s not an apples-to-apples match-up. A closer match size-wise is the Tesla Model 3 sedan, which is only half an inch longer than the I-Pace – but it’s 4.5 inches lower in height and does not (yet) offer all-wheel drive. In other words, neither car perfectly aligns with the I-Pace.

Left to right: Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X, Tesla Model 3

With that in mind, the table below gives the basic outline of how things stack up. The Jaguar I-Pace is cheaper and quicker than the base Tesla Model X 75D, and is expected to return a slightly longer driving range, too. Of course, the I-Pace's range advantage is due in part to it having a higher-capacity battery pack being smaller overall. If you need more performance or range, of course, Tesla is happy to oblige: the $96,000 Model X 100D will reach 60 miles per hour in a claimed 4.7 seconds and travels 295 miles per charge, while the $140,000 P100D does the deed in just 2.9 seconds and manages 289 miles.

For everyday driving, though, the Jaguar I-Pace looks like a steal compared to the Tesla Model X. Take a look at the table below to see how it stacks up against the Model X and Model 3. For reference, the prices below are without destination charges and before any applicable federal or state tax incentives.

Specification Jaguar I-Pace Tesla Model X 75D Tesla Model 3 (standard) Battery 90 Kilowatt-Hour 75 Kilowatt-Hour 50 Kilowatt-Hour Output 394 Horsepower / 512 Pound-Feet N/A N/A 0-60 MPH 4.5 Seconds 4.9 Seconds 5.6 Seconds Top Speed 124 Miles Per Hour 130 Miles Per Hour 130 Miles Per Hour Weight 4,784 Pounds N/A 3,549 Pounds EV Range 240 Miles (est.) 237 Miles 220 Miles Base Price $69,500 $79,500 $35,000

- Keep the conversation going in our InsideEVs Forum covering electric cars and green technology. Start a new thread about this article and make your point.