Unique paint, wheels, and interior trim for the sports car.
Just in case the cool, sporty Kia Stinger didn’t stand out enough already, there’s now a special-edition model called the Atlantica. Limited to just 500 copies, the special trim level is based on the Stinger’s GT2 AWD trim level, will debut publicly at the New York Auto Show and will go on sale this summer.
Specifically, the Kia Stinger Atlantica has a new Deep Chroma Blue paint color, 19-inch wheels from the Euro-spec stinger, an enlarged trunk badge from the Korean version, and a special “1 of 500” badge. Moving inside, Kia dresses up the Stinger with Espresso Brown Nappa leather upholstery, and a black suede headliner. It also adds electronic toys like wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, and heated rear seats – all things that were previously unavailable on the car in the U.S.
The name comes from the cross-Atlantic-Ocean partnership between engineers in the U.S. and at Kia’s test facility at the Nürburgring in Germany.
“The Atlantica edition introduces more European flair while distinguishing itself with exclusive badging and features not previously offered by Kia in the U.S. market,” Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning for Kia Motors America, said in a statement.
A specific price has not yet been confirmed for the 2019 Kia Stinger Atlantica, but we’re told it could cost somewhere around $53,000. For reference, a standard 2019 Stinger GT2 AWD starts at $52,300. The “GT” designation means this Stinger will be equipped with a biturbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine good for 365 horsepower. The base and Premium trim levels of the Stinger have a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with 265 hp.
IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2018 – The Stinger sport sedan has ushered in a new era for Kia and has redefined driving enthusiasts’ opinions of the brand since going on sale in late last year. Continuing that excitement and arriving this summer, the limited-edition Stinger GT Atlantica celebrates the cross-Atlantic collaboration between the U.S. and the vehicle’s Germany-based development roots and introduces exclusive features not previously offered. With only a 500-unit limited-production run, the Atlantica edition is guaranteed to sell out quickly. The Atlantica edition includes unique paint, wheels and Nappa leather interior. Exclusive numbered badging inside and out, along with a bevy of technology and luxury features, make this 2019 Stinger truly something special.
“We recognize Stinger is something special and wanted to commemorate the 2019 model year with a stand-out variant,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America (KMA). “Out of the box, the Stinger is a tried-and-true sport sedan with much of its development taking place on Germany’s grueling Nürburgring race circuit. The Atlantica edition introduces more European flare while distinguishing itself with exclusive badging and features not previously offered by Kia in the U.S. market.”
Based on the Stinger GT2 AWD, the Atlantica edition is immediately recognizable with its Deep Chroma Blue metallic exterior paint. The aggressive 19-inch alloy wheels come direct from the European Stinger and the large-font Stinger badge1 across the rear deck lid harkens from the Korean-spec vehicle. An exclusive Espresso Brown Nappa leather interior complements the exterior and a rich black suede-type headliner adds a premium touch to an already well-equipped cockpit. Unique features to the Stinger GT Atlantica include a Surround View Monitor2, a wireless phone charger3, and heated rear outboard seats. Three tasteful Stinger Atlantica badges, one on the front center console and two that flank both front fenders, round out this exclusive and limited package. Final pricing hasn’t been determined and will be available closer to the Atlantica edition’s on-sale date this summer.