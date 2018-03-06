Just in case the cool, sporty Kia Stinger didn’t stand out enough already, there’s now a special-edition model called the Atlantica. Limited to just 500 copies, the special trim level is based on the Stinger’s GT2 AWD trim level, will debut publicly at the New York Auto Show and will go on sale this summer.

Specifically, the Kia Stinger Atlantica has a new Deep Chroma Blue paint color, 19-inch wheels from the Euro-spec stinger, an enlarged trunk badge from the Korean version, and a special “1 of 500” badge. Moving inside, Kia dresses up the Stinger with Espresso Brown Nappa leather upholstery, and a black suede headliner. It also adds electronic toys like wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, and heated rear seats – all things that were previously unavailable on the car in the U.S.

The name comes from the cross-Atlantic-Ocean partnership between engineers in the U.S. and at Kia’s test facility at the Nürburgring in Germany.

“The Atlantica edition introduces more European flair while distinguishing itself with exclusive badging and features not previously offered by Kia in the U.S. market,” Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning for Kia Motors America, said in a statement.

A specific price has not yet been confirmed for the 2019 Kia Stinger Atlantica, but we’re told it could cost somewhere around $53,000. For reference, a standard 2019 Stinger GT2 AWD starts at $52,300. The “GT” designation means this Stinger will be equipped with a biturbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine good for 365 horsepower. The base and Premium trim levels of the Stinger have a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four with 265 hp.

Source: Kia

Live Photos: Jeff Perez / Motor1.com