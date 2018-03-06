Hide press release Show press release



HK GT, elegant and eco-sustainable Gran Turismo with two souls

One year after the global debut of the luxury sedan H600 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, followed by the unveiling of the five seater SUV K550 and seven seater SUV K750 at the 2017 Shanghai Motor Show, Pininfarina presents the 2018 HK GT, the fourth concept car conceived together with Hybrid Kinetic Group, the emerging hi-tech brand based in Hong Kong.



With the HK GT, Pininfarina interprets a classic architecture of the Italian automobile school, the Gran Turismo, while continuing to refine the identity and the formal language of the Hybrid Kinetic brand.



Sensuality, power, and elegance. Three simple words to define the external style of the HK GT. In the best tradition of the Italian “carrozzeria”, the HK GT concept car presents compact and voluptuous volumes and surfaces with soft transitions, finely structured by subtle sharp lines.



The car, boasting appealing proportions, has a 2+2 configuration entirely unveiled by the opening of gull-wing doors. The GT is characterized by a long, sculpted bonnet and a slightly curved line that gently descends to the rear, so as to rest the pavilion on the car body, bringing it closer to the rear wheel as in the great Gran Turismo of the past. The trend of this line is partially emphasized by a thin chrome molding that flows elegantly from the front to the contour of the side glass surfaces, one of the stylistic features of the Hybrid Kinetic brand already embodied in the 2017 creations.

The front view presents a new interpretation of the HK grille, in which the chromed slats open like petals up to frame the high-tech headlights, giving the car a charismatic, almost magnetic look.



The stunning overall profile, fluid and essential, lives of a play of volumes that depart from the side vent to merge into a powerful and sculpted rear.



The interior is designed to express, even when stationary, the driving pleasure that characterizes a high performance Gran Turismo. Shapes, volumes, colors and materials are carefully chosen and contribute to the expression of modernity and distinction.



The light and floating dashboard is treated with a sophisticated creamy white color and with bright orange stitching and details. It departs from the minimalist equipment behind the steering wheel, and then extends into an elegant embrace towards the rear seats, which by contrast are covered with a magnificent grey leather with vintage treatment and packaged with a “capitonné” of great refinement. This antagonism of color treatments underlines the double soul of the GT.



To transmit lightness to the passenger compartment, two stylistic solutions were adopted: the front seats are seemingly suspended from the central tunnel, while a part of the rear backrest is formed by a suspended wing that cancels the old separation between passenger compartment and trunk, thus giving the interior a more spacious feeling.



Crowning this game of colors and materials is a very important detail for the HK brand: the new "HK texture", symbolic of the brand's premium positioning. It starts from the rear seats and slopes down to reach the door panels, like the leaves of an ivy that climbs elegantly down a wall.



But the HK GT is a car with a dual personality - race and Gran Turismo - and it is precisely to underline this double soul of the car that the interior offers two different modes of experience: "race", for moments of solitary and hedonistic sports driving, and "cruise" for great routes to be shared with the family.



In the "race" mode, the interior is dressed in red lighting, clearly of race origin. In order to allow the driver to concentrate on driving, the display behind the steering wheel (minimal cluster display) transmits only essential technical information, while the central setting display provides information on all driving parameters (suspension settings, acceleration, speed track cornering, etc.).



In the "cruise" mode, however, the interior is washed in blue and offers a more comfortable mobility solution, with information sharing between all the passengers of the car.



On the dashboard, in front of the passenger, a large touch screen appears with access to connectivity (navigation, e-mail) and entertainment (film, music...), while the door panels are animated thanks to a long interactive screen, which allows the circulation and exchange of information between the front and rear seats. The screen on the tunnel (central setting display) now allows passengers to configure the environment of the car (such as air conditioning - air quality), and becomes functional even for the rear seats.



The HK GT concept car embodies an additional piece of the Hybrid Kinetic range with elegance and avant-gardism. It is a perfect combination of pure design and environment-conscious technology, displaying a formal balance between refinement, sportiness and up-to-the-minute aesthetics that exemplifies the concept of exclusivity.

HK powertrain technology

The HK GT is equipped with 38 KWh of HK’s super batteries, 4 integrated PM motors with a combined power output of over 800KW, and 2-speed transmission. This setup will allow the vehicle to reach a top speed of 350 km/h and a 0-100km acceleration of 2.7 seconds. The torque vectoring system provides torque distribution among the four wheels which have its own motors for greater control and stability. In addition, the GT is also equipped with a regenerative braking system.

HK clean energy vehicles can be equipped with three different range extenders: a low-emission microturbine generator range extender which accepts a variety of fuels, a zero emission hydrogen fuel cell system range extender, or a highly efficient internal combustion engine range extender.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

• Maximum length: ………………………………………………….4980 mm

• Maximum width: ………………………………………….……… 2000 mm

• Maximum height: ………………………………………………… 1365 mm

• Wheelbase: …………………………………………………………2975 mm

• Drivetrain configuration: ………………… All Wheel Torque Vectoring

• Powertrain: ……………………independent permanent magnet motors with 2-speed transmission； microturbine range-extender or zero emission fuel cell range-extender, as well as ICE range-extender）

• Package: …………………………………………………… 2 doors, 4 seats

• Chassis: …………………………………….. ……………………… Aluminum

• Top speed: …………………………….…………………………… 350 km/h

• 0-100 km/h acceleration: ………………………………………… 2.7sec

• Maximum power delivery of electric motors: ……………… Over 800 kW

l Battery System…………………………………………………………..38Kwh

l Driving Range – Pure electric mode…………………………….Over160km

• Driving Range – extended range mode: ………………...… Over 1000km

• Weight distribution: …..…………………………………… front52%/rear 48%

• Turning radius ………………………………………………………… 6.1 m

At Geneva 2018 the eco sustainable future according to Pininfarina

Debut of the HK GT, electric powered gran turismo for Asian markets



The H2 Speed becomes reality: small series Pininfarina-branded production for the first ever race car powered by hydrogen



Turin, 6 March 2018 – The future of the car according to Pininfarina takes a bow at the Geneva Motor Show from 8 to 18 March. Two novelties and a single common denominator: environmental sustainability. World debut for the HK GT, elegant and eco-sustainable Gran Turismo developed for Hybrid Kinetic Group, and the running version of the H2 Speed, which started life in 2016 as a concept car and is today a model earmarked for production in a small Pininfarina-branded series.

Pininfarina's special focus on sustainable mobility and state-of-the-art technology has been shown on more than one occasion to be part of the Company's evolution. Pininfarina confirms not only that it innovates today and anticipates the future, but also provides solutions for a better tomorrow.

With the HK GT Pininfarina aims to set new standards in the segment of luxury gran turismo without forgoing environmental sustainability: like the H600 luxury saloon presented at Geneva 2017 and the 5 and 7 seater SUVs presented at Shanghai 2017, the GT presents the leading edge technology developed by HK for the drive system, with battery, electric motors, central control unit and range extender. An elegant, refined and comfortable thoroughbred that skillfully combines pure design and environmentally friendly technology. And with a strong personality, characterised by the gull wing door opening that makes it uniquely distinguishable in the panorama of GT’s launched on the Asian market.

Pininfarina is developing for Hybrid Kinetic Group a modular platform able to feed a complete range of electric vehicles. “We are very proud to add new members to the family of cars born out of our collaboration with Hybrid Kinetic Group, confirming the passion and joint effort towards environmental protection and the development of clean energy vehicles”, explains CEO Silvio Pietro Angori. “Hybrid Kinetic Group is for Pininfarina a crucial and solid partner. We started our cooperation last year and we are building together a new range of electric vehicles continuing to refine the identity and the formal language of their brand. What is more, we are preparing together the path that will lead them to the commercial debut with the presentation of the first Hybrid Kinetic production car destined to the international market. So, the HK GT is just another step forward for a long-term and fruitful relationship”.

With the new H2 Speed, on the other hand, the theme of environmental sustainability reaches the racing circuit. The running version of the concept presented by Pininfarina in 2016 debuts in Geneva. At the time the concept attracted such acclaim for its styling and innovative content that it won the Concept Car of the Year 2016 and Best Concept awards at the Geneva Motor Show 2016. Now, however, the H2 Speed is no longer just a concept, but the first ever limited-edition production of a race car (based on an LMP - Le Mans Prototype - chassis FIA) powered by hydrogen, ready to be driven by the gentleman driver who secures one of the 12 units scheduled to be produced. The small Pininfarina-branded series will be produced at the Cambiano Atelier, the facility dedicated by Pininfarina to the conception and manufacturing of Fuoriserie and very small volumes. H2 Speed will be powered by the revolutionary hydrogen technology already significantly tried and tested on the track by GreenGT, a Franco-Swiss company that since 2008 has been designing, developing and manufacturing clean, sustainable propulsion systems. For the H2-Speed, GreenGT has developed ‘Full Hydrogen Power' technology, a powerful "electric-hydrogen" fuel cell. The result is a zero emissions car capable of reaching a maximum power output of 653 horsepower releasing only water vapour into the atmosphere. The future owners of the H2 Speed will have the opportunity to enjoy their cars with its unique handling and powertrain characteristics in selected track days around the world.

“After the presentation of the concept at Geneva 2016”, explains Chairman Paolo Pininfarina, “we received such a positive response to the H2 Speed that we just had to make it a reality. Going back to our roots as an Atelier able to produce exclusive one-off models and very small series, we are planning to produce the 12 units of the H2 Speed in our workshop in Torino. And I am very proud that they will be manufactured under the Pininfarina brand”.

With the HK GT and the H2 Speed, Pininfarina therefore confirms its excellence in design and research applied to sustainable mobility, highlights of a company strongly committed to engineering services and the production of special cars and limited series of exclusive models.

On Pininfarina's stand at the Geneva Motor Show, sustainability also involves two-wheelers in the form of the E-voluzione Carbon Fiber, electric bicycle designed by Pininfarina and built by Diavelo, a member of the Accell Group.

Staying on the theme of research, a Pininfarina masterpiece of the past, the Sigma Grand Prix of 1969, will be exhibited at the Geneva Motor Show on the Revue Automobile stand. The magazine, whose first issue came out 112 years ago, has undergone major restyling with the addition of new sections and new formats. To celebrate the relaunch, it is exhibiting the Sigma Grand Prix, a project in which the Swiss magazine had collaborated. The Sigma reinterpreted and renewed the concept of Formula 1 by introducing important safety content aimed at drastically reducing the risk component inherent in this sport. As a result of the work of an international team of experts, the prototype incorporated solutions that were at that time futuristic and have become run-of-the-mill today, such as the safety tanks and the on-board fire-fighting system.

