The C_Two also allegedly has Level 4 autonomous technology, so this hypercar can drive itself.
Rimac has officially unveiled its new C_Two electric hypercar, and the claimed specs are so astounding that they border on the unbelievable. The vehicle allegedly makes 1,888 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque. This gargantuan output can reportedly launch it to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 1.85 seconds and to a top speed of 256 mph (412 kph). If you don't drive like a mad man, the powertrain reportedly gives the C_Two a total range of 404 miles (650 kilometers) in the NEDC test.
If a driver doesn't feel confident in handling this insane performance, then a person can hand control over to the machine. Rimac claims the C_Two would have Level 4 autonomous capability meaning that the on-board computers would be able to drive the car without human intervention.
In a feature that's right out of a video game, the navigation system can load race tracks and provide input about the ideal racing line and braking points.
The C_Two features a complicated take on the traditional look of a mid-engined supercar because there are lots of strakes, intakes, and creases to draw the eye. The hood also features active flaps for modifying the aerodynamics at the front end. Underneath the angular body, there's a carbon fiber monocoque and carbon subframe.\
For a vehicle with such impressive performance claims, the interior is suitably futuristic. A large, digital screen sits directly in front of the driver, and there's an infotainment display on the center console. Smaller electronic displays dot the cabin for controlling elements like the climate control. Suede and carbon fiber trim most of the cabin.
Rimac accepts enquires for getting the C_Two on its Website. The firm intends to build 150 of them with the first deliveries in 2020. There's no mention of price, but expect a figure on par with the unfathomable performance.
TECH SPECS
General All-electric two-seat supercar
Number of units Limited to 150 units
Homologation Full global certification, including USA
SoP 2020
Performance
Power 1408 kW / 1.914 hp
Motor torque 2.300 Nm
Wheel torque 1st gear 17.047 Nm
Wheel torque 2nd gear 8.227 Nm
Acceleration 0-60 mph* 1.85 seconds
Acceleration 0-100 km/h* 1,97 seconds
Acceleration 0-300 km/h* 11,8 seconds
1/4 mile time 9,1 seconds
Top speed 412 km/h / 258 mph
Range 650 km NEDC
Chassis and structure
Structure Carbon-fibre monocoque with integrated structural battery pack and bonded carbonfibre roof. Structural reinforcements and crumple-zones for front, rear and side-impact. Carbon-fibre rear subframe. Front and rear aluminium crash structures.
Suspension Double-A-arm wishbone suspension with electronically adjustable dampers and active ride-height.
Front brakes CCMR 390mm 6-piston
Rear brakes CCMR 390mm 6-piston
Powertrain
Powertrain Four independent permanent-magnet electric motors, four-wheel drive with software-controlled torque vectoring.
Rear gearboxes Two independent two-speed gearboxes
Front gearboxes Two independent single-speed gearboxes
Cooling 7 independent cooling systems - all fans and pumps running on 48V
Battery
Capacity 120 kWh
Chemistry Lithium Manganese Nickel
Cell format Cylindrical, 21700 form-factor
Number of cells 6960
Maximum voltage 720V
Cooling Liquid
Fast charge 250 kW DC Combo ( <30 min 0-80% SoC)
On-board charging 3-phase 22 kW
Aerodynamics
Active elements Front diffusors, rear diffusor, rear wing, bonnet turning vane, underbody inlets and outlets
Cd in low-drag mode 0,28
Control Central control system coordinating torque vectoring, active aerodynamics and suspension
Safety
Airbags Driver airbag (Steering wheel)
Passenger airbag
Side airbag (lamella bag installed in the door at belt line)
Seatbelt (complete system)
Airbag control unit (ECU) and crash sensors
Active safety Collision risk prediction and Automatic Emergency Braking with evasive control (steering and motion planning) for collision avoidance
Dynamic systems Torque Vectoring with traction control and stability control, integrated with hydraulic ESP and ABS system.
Structural Pre-preg monocoque passanger cell with aluminum and carbon-fibre crash structures and deformation zones.
ADAS
8x cameras (including front stereo vision)
1 or 2 Lidar
6x radars
12 ultrasonic
Dimensions
Lenght 4750 mm
Width 1986 mm
Height 1208 mm
Wheelbase 2745 mm
Weight 1.950 kg