Rimac has officially unveiled its new C_Two electric hypercar, and the claimed specs are so astounding that they border on the unbelievable. The vehicle allegedly makes 1,888 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque. This gargantuan output can reportedly launch it to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 1.85 seconds and to a top speed of 256 mph (412 kph). If you don't drive like a mad man, the powertrain reportedly gives the C_Two a total range of 404 miles (650 kilometers) in the NEDC test.

If a driver doesn't feel confident in handling this insane performance, then a person can hand control over to the machine. Rimac claims the C_Two would have Level 4 autonomous capability meaning that the on-board computers would be able to drive the car without human intervention.

In a feature that's right out of a video game, the navigation system can load race tracks and provide input about the ideal racing line and braking points.

The C_Two features a complicated take on the traditional look of a mid-engined supercar because there are lots of strakes, intakes, and creases to draw the eye. The hood also features active flaps for modifying the aerodynamics at the front end. Underneath the angular body, there's a carbon fiber monocoque and carbon subframe.\

For a vehicle with such impressive performance claims, the interior is suitably futuristic. A large, digital screen sits directly in front of the driver, and there's an infotainment display on the center console. Smaller electronic displays dot the cabin for controlling elements like the climate control. Suede and carbon fiber trim most of the cabin.

Rimac accepts enquires for getting the C_Two on its Website. The firm intends to build 150 of them with the first deliveries in 2020. There's no mention of price, but expect a figure on par with the unfathomable performance.

Source: Rimac

