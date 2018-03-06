Wireless phone charging, active safety tech also improve van’s appeal to fleets.
Just like the passenger-oriented Wagon, the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van is significantly refreshed this year, with the headlining change the introduction of a 1.5-liter turbodiesel engine. With the cargo variant accounting for about 85 percent of all Transit Connect sales in the U.S., updates to the van are very important as Ford seeks to continue its success in the commercial-van space.
That turbodiesel engine is expected to return 30 miles per gallon highway, and it’ll be the only diesel in the segment in the U.S.; competing vehicles including the Chevrolet City Express/Nissan NV 200, Mercedes-Benz Metris, and Ram ProMaster City. The diesel mates to an eight-speed automatic transmission and has engine stop-start to further save fuel.
Other engine options include a 2.0-liter gas, also mated to the eight-speed auto and equipped with stop-start. It has a heavy-duty alternator and battery for vans that have high power needs, and can be run on E85 fuel. Fleet shoppers can also opt for a 2.5-liter inline-four that runs on compressed natural gas.
Another important change is the addition of pre-collision braking as standard equipment; Ford officials say that was a huge request from fleet buyers, who understandably want to reduce the likelihood of their drivers getting into accidents. A backup camera is also standard, while optional safety gear includes blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.
Other technologies aimed squarely at fleet customers include FordPass connectivity, which allows for remote monitoring of the Transit Connect’s location, fuel level, tire pressure, and other information; plus the MyKey feature that allows for restricting the maximum speed and radio volume permitted with each key fob. A 4G LTE WiFi hotspot allows for connecting up to 10 devices, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 infotainment system is optional.
As to cargo capacity, Ford says that with the 180-degree-opening rear doors, a forklift driver can load a 48-inch-wide pallet into the back of the Transit Connect. Abundant tie-downs and hooks allow for restraining cargo – and, of course, Ford has partnerships with upfit companies that will deck out your van with any other types of racks, mounts, and storage you need. With the optional towing package, the van can pull 2,000 pounds. Payload capacity with the gasoline engine is 1,610 pounds.
In terms of visual changes, the entire front clip of the 2019 Ford Transit Connect has been redesigned, while inside the dashboard and seats are new – the latter with new foam to offer “enhanced comfort.”
The Transit Connect is built in Valencia, Spain, so to avoid taxes on the import of commercial vans, Ford brings all of them into the U.S. as passenger vans. Then, at the port in Newark, New Jersey, technicians replace the window panel with a fixed panel and remove the seats.
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van goes on sale this fall.
Source: Ford
2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van
New Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van Is Ready for Work:
Smart, Capable and More Efficient Than Ever
-- The new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van packs big work in a small package with
ease and efficiency for any business
-- Smart: Keeps up with the fast mobile pace of today’s connected business owners with
standard 4G LTE wireless connectivity, available wireless mobile device charging and the
most driver-assist technologies in the segment, including standard Automatic Emergency
Braking
-- Capable: Built Ford Tough durability, quality and reliability ensures Transit Connect remains
America’s best-selling compact cargo van based on total U.S. reported sales for calendar
year 2017
-- More efficient: Two new powertrain offerings include a segment-exclusive 1.5-liter EcoBlue®
diesel targeted to return an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg highway
(actual mileage will vary)
INDIANAPOLIS, March 6, 2018 – Ford, America’s commercial vehicle leader, today introduces
the new 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van. New and exclusive driver-assist technologies, two
new drivetrains including the only available diesel in the segment, and unsurpassed capabilities
mean no other competitor can touch Transit Connect when it comes to helping any business go
big.
The best-selling compact cargo van in America, Ford Transit Connect has a commanding 46
percent market share. More than 300,000 Transit Connect vehicles have been sold since 2009
when Ford created the segment in the United States. Of those, 97 percent are still on the road –
a testament to Transit Connect’s proven Built Ford Tough durability and versatility.
“The original Transit Connect’s compact size resonated with customers searching for a more
maneuverable and efficient commercial van,” said Tim Stoehr, Ford general fleet marketing
manager. “We’ve enhanced Transit Connect’s available technology and powertrains to keep up
with what our customers need. It is a critical tool with smart features to help improve productivity
out in the field.”
A smarter work environment to keep business moving
Transit Connect has the most driver-assist technologies in the segment, including Automatic
Emergency Braking. Transit Connect Cargo Van debuts as the only vehicle in its segment to
offer the technology as standard across all models, helping to reduce accidents and time in the
shop. It also offers:
-- Standard Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with
other vehicles and pedestrians who might cross in front of the vehicle’s path
-- Standard Side Wind Stabilization
-- Standard Rearview Camera
-- Available Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert
-- Available Lane Keeping System helps drivers avoid lane drift to keep the vehicle
centered on the road
-- Available Adaptive Cruise Control makes highway driving easier by automatically
slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead
Today, business lives revolve around the mobile phone and staying connected. According to
Pew Research Center, smartphone ownership among U.S. adults has grown from 35 percent in
2011 to 77 percent today. Transit Connect is now smarter than ever to help these customers
stay on the go. Tools like the only standard embedded 4G LTE modem in the segment provides
Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, while an available 6.5-inch floating touch screen running SYNC® 3
helps drivers keep their eyes on the road as they field customer calls and text messages handsfree
or navigate to job sites.
Available wireless phone charging is a segment-first feature that keeps compatible mobile
devices topped off and ready for service. FordPass helps monitor small fleets, including driver
location, fuel level, tire pressure and more. Ford’s MyKey® programmable ignition key remains
standard for Transit Connect XLT enabling owners and fleet administrators to preset warnings
and limits for vehicle speed, while restricting the entertainment system’s audio to 45 percent of
maximum volume. Transit Connect’s interior has also been rethought. Redesigned front seats
with new seat foam offer enhanced comfort over the previous model.
Powertrains to fit every need
The 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van offers three different engines capable of running on five
different fuels – giving business owners many choices to find the right engine for their needs.
A standard new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline direct injection engine with Auto Start-Stop
is paired to a new 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver responsive around-town
performance and low-rpm cruising on the highway. This engine is E85-compatible and comes
with a standard heavy-duty battery and available heavy-duty alternator to supply power to even
the most demanding of upfit applications.
Transit Connect’s new 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel engine – the only diesel in the segment – is
targeted to have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg on the highway
(actual mileage will vary; final EPA 1.5-liter EcoBlue fuel economy estimates are expected in
early 2019). The new diesel engine combines the latest in fuel injection, turbocharging and
emissions-control technologies as well as Auto Start-Stop for reliable performance along with
reduced fuel consumption. The new EcoBlue engine is also fitted with the 8-speed automatic
transmission. Like the new 2.0-liter, the 1.5-liter EcoBlue comes with EcoMode and EcoCoach,
which monitor fuel economy and encourage fuel-efficient driving behaviors.
Exclusively for fleets, a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder with 6-speed automatic and CNG/propane
gaseous fuel prep package is also available.
Functional and capable
Transit Connect is a modern-day workhorse. With city-friendly dual sliding side doors, a wide
and flat load floor finished in durable vinyl, near-vertical walls and integrated tie-downs, it boasts
flexible and generous cargo-carrying and towing capability. Loading a 48-inch pallet via forklift is
easy with 180-degree swing-out rear cargo doors that can be locked in the open position. Its
high-strength body is Built Ford Tough, engineered to rigorous global commercial vehicle
durability standards.
With a 38.3-foot curb-to-curb turning diameter, short-wheelbase Transit Connect can maneuver
and park on tight city streets. Transit Connect also provides unsurpassed towing capability of
2,000 pounds when paired with the available tow package. It’s engineered for maximum
durability and service intervals to mitigate downtime.
Of course, Ford’s new Transit Connect Cargo Van is exceptionally customizable, with
substantial support from aftermarket upfitters and suppliers for interior cargo management
solutions, ladders and roof racks. Businesses ranging from mobile dog grooming to pipefitting
can be kitted out with ease.
Delivering great capability and a compact footprint with urban-friendly maneuverability, Ford’s
new Transit Connect is ideal for small business proprietors and fleet administrators aiming to
right-size vehicles to specific duties, making it a popular choice for tradesmen and commercial
fleets everywhere.
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van goes on sale this fall. It can be purchased and
serviced at more than 3,000 Ford dealers nationwide, including more than 650 dedicated
Commercial Vehicle Center dealers.