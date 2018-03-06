Hide press release Show press release

New Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van Is Ready for Work:

Smart, Capable and More Efficient Than Ever

-- The new 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van packs big work in a small package with

ease and efficiency for any business

-- Smart: Keeps up with the fast mobile pace of today’s connected business owners with

standard 4G LTE wireless connectivity, available wireless mobile device charging and the

most driver-assist technologies in the segment, including standard Automatic Emergency

Braking

-- Capable: Built Ford Tough durability, quality and reliability ensures Transit Connect remains

America’s best-selling compact cargo van based on total U.S. reported sales for calendar

year 2017

-- More efficient: Two new powertrain offerings include a segment-exclusive 1.5-liter EcoBlue®

diesel targeted to return an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg highway

(actual mileage will vary)

INDIANAPOLIS, March 6, 2018 – Ford, America’s commercial vehicle leader, today introduces

the new 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van. New and exclusive driver-assist technologies, two

new drivetrains including the only available diesel in the segment, and unsurpassed capabilities

mean no other competitor can touch Transit Connect when it comes to helping any business go

big.

The best-selling compact cargo van in America, Ford Transit Connect has a commanding 46

percent market share. More than 300,000 Transit Connect vehicles have been sold since 2009

when Ford created the segment in the United States. Of those, 97 percent are still on the road –

a testament to Transit Connect’s proven Built Ford Tough durability and versatility.

“The original Transit Connect’s compact size resonated with customers searching for a more

maneuverable and efficient commercial van,” said Tim Stoehr, Ford general fleet marketing

manager. “We’ve enhanced Transit Connect’s available technology and powertrains to keep up

with what our customers need. It is a critical tool with smart features to help improve productivity

out in the field.”

A smarter work environment to keep business moving

Transit Connect has the most driver-assist technologies in the segment, including Automatic

Emergency Braking. Transit Connect Cargo Van debuts as the only vehicle in its segment to

offer the technology as standard across all models, helping to reduce accidents and time in the

shop. It also offers:

-- Standard Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection to help avoid collisions with

other vehicles and pedestrians who might cross in front of the vehicle’s path

-- Standard Side Wind Stabilization

-- Standard Rearview Camera

-- Available Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert

-- Available Lane Keeping System helps drivers avoid lane drift to keep the vehicle

centered on the road

-- Available Adaptive Cruise Control makes highway driving easier by automatically

slowing the vehicle when radar detects traffic slowing ahead

Today, business lives revolve around the mobile phone and staying connected. According to

Pew Research Center, smartphone ownership among U.S. adults has grown from 35 percent in

2011 to 77 percent today. Transit Connect is now smarter than ever to help these customers

stay on the go. Tools like the only standard embedded 4G LTE modem in the segment provides

Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, while an available 6.5-inch floating touch screen running SYNC® 3

helps drivers keep their eyes on the road as they field customer calls and text messages handsfree

or navigate to job sites.

Available wireless phone charging is a segment-first feature that keeps compatible mobile

devices topped off and ready for service. FordPass helps monitor small fleets, including driver

location, fuel level, tire pressure and more. Ford’s MyKey® programmable ignition key remains

standard for Transit Connect XLT enabling owners and fleet administrators to preset warnings

and limits for vehicle speed, while restricting the entertainment system’s audio to 45 percent of

maximum volume. Transit Connect’s interior has also been rethought. Redesigned front seats

with new seat foam offer enhanced comfort over the previous model.

Powertrains to fit every need

The 2019 Transit Connect Cargo Van offers three different engines capable of running on five

different fuels – giving business owners many choices to find the right engine for their needs.

A standard new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline direct injection engine with Auto Start-Stop

is paired to a new 8-speed automatic transmission to deliver responsive around-town

performance and low-rpm cruising on the highway. This engine is E85-compatible and comes

with a standard heavy-duty battery and available heavy-duty alternator to supply power to even

the most demanding of upfit applications.

Transit Connect’s new 1.5-liter EcoBlue® diesel engine – the only diesel in the segment – is

targeted to have an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of at least 30 mpg on the highway

(actual mileage will vary; final EPA 1.5-liter EcoBlue fuel economy estimates are expected in

early 2019). The new diesel engine combines the latest in fuel injection, turbocharging and

emissions-control technologies as well as Auto Start-Stop for reliable performance along with

reduced fuel consumption. The new EcoBlue engine is also fitted with the 8-speed automatic

transmission. Like the new 2.0-liter, the 1.5-liter EcoBlue comes with EcoMode and EcoCoach,

which monitor fuel economy and encourage fuel-efficient driving behaviors.

Exclusively for fleets, a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder with 6-speed automatic and CNG/propane

gaseous fuel prep package is also available.

Functional and capable

Transit Connect is a modern-day workhorse. With city-friendly dual sliding side doors, a wide

and flat load floor finished in durable vinyl, near-vertical walls and integrated tie-downs, it boasts

flexible and generous cargo-carrying and towing capability. Loading a 48-inch pallet via forklift is

easy with 180-degree swing-out rear cargo doors that can be locked in the open position. Its

high-strength body is Built Ford Tough, engineered to rigorous global commercial vehicle

durability standards.

With a 38.3-foot curb-to-curb turning diameter, short-wheelbase Transit Connect can maneuver

and park on tight city streets. Transit Connect also provides unsurpassed towing capability of

2,000 pounds when paired with the available tow package. It’s engineered for maximum

durability and service intervals to mitigate downtime.

Of course, Ford’s new Transit Connect Cargo Van is exceptionally customizable, with

substantial support from aftermarket upfitters and suppliers for interior cargo management

solutions, ladders and roof racks. Businesses ranging from mobile dog grooming to pipefitting

can be kitted out with ease.

Delivering great capability and a compact footprint with urban-friendly maneuverability, Ford’s

new Transit Connect is ideal for small business proprietors and fleet administrators aiming to

right-size vehicles to specific duties, making it a popular choice for tradesmen and commercial

fleets everywhere.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van goes on sale this fall. It can be purchased and

serviced at more than 3,000 Ford dealers nationwide, including more than 650 dedicated

Commercial Vehicle Center dealers.