The Chelsea Truck company adds an axle and the necessary hardware for routing power to all six wheels.
When the time comes to take eight of your best friends on a luxurious, outdoor adventure, the new Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier from Kahn Design's Chelsea Truck Company brand is the rig you would want. The company takes a Land Rover Defender 110 and stretches it to add an extra axle, two more wheels, and an enlarged passenger compartment for nine people.
The extra axle is pneumatically actuated, and a custom differential lets drivers route power to all six wheels for maximum traction. If you're really worried about getting stuck, a switch the transfer case into low range and lock the differentials to crawl out of even the stickiest situations. The Chelsea Truck Company doesn't offer any engine details, but interior photos show a six-speed manual gearbox with an almost comically large shifter in the cabin.
The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier gets an exterior makeover from a standard Defender. A new grille has a simple, utilitarian appearance, and there are LED headlights. Revised fenders feature integrated vents and visible fasteners for a rugged aesthetic. The firm finishes the body in a color that it calls Volcanic Rock. This beast also has three sunroofs: one over the front seats and two panoramic openings spanning the rear.
Inside, the Chelsea Truck Company puts a big emphasis on luxury. The upholstery features a mix of dark leather and striped fabric throughout the cabin. The seating includes traditional chairs up front, a bench in the second row, and four captain's chairs behind it. The entire headliner is black quilted leather, and there's even more of the material on the door panels. Rubber floor mats at least keep the vehicle somewhat clean if you decide to take it on an adventure.
At 249,995 pounds (347,250 at current exchange rates), the Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier is a pricey off-road rig, but it should bring impressive capability for a nine-passenger vehicle. Plus, seeing this thing on the street would be sure to make an impression.
Source: Chelsea Truck Company
Chelsea Truck Company Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier
6X6 Civilian Carrier By The Chelsea
Truck Company To Be Unveiled At
The 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Kahn Design has announced plans to manufacture a coach-built concept vehicle based on
the Land Rover Defender 110.
Kahn Group C.E.O and Creative Director, Afzal Kahn and his team have combined
traditional techniques and expert craftsmanship to create a modern icon, offering a striking
and aggressive vehicle inspired by Kahn’s popular Chelsea Truck Company Defenders.
Entitled the Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier, our latest coach built vehicle is a
supremely capable all-terrain vehicle with the looks to match.
Mr Kahn, who prides himself on the professional pseudonym ‘The Road is my Catwalk’,
delivers this high-impact edition with such clout; it is safe to say that this (colour) gamechanger
would not look out of place with London, Chelsea or New York centric drivers, rock
climbers and off-roaders at the helm, nor would it look weary in battle as troops speed into
combat – feeling almost unstoppable with excellent ground clearance, grip levels and good
axle articulation.
The 6X6 Civilian Carrier is around 880mm longer than a normal Defender and is adorned
with a full range of mechanical and styling upgrades.
Beyond the added length and mechanical upgrades, the modern design language has been
turned up a notch thanks to a new styling package that consists of a Volcanic Rock colour
change, front wings with integrated vents and wide rear wings in light weight composite, XLander
front grille and headlamp surrounds.
Full panoramic roofing that extends from the B pillars towards the rear, a replacement front
bumper with LED headlights give the vehicle an aggressive look to match its stretched sixwheeled
silhouette.
As part of the transformation, the team also added a third axle, creating a two front-wheel
and four back-wheel configuration with 18” Huntsman wheels coupled with Cooper LTZ
275/55/20 tyres, supplied by Cooper Tire, our official tyre partner.
Built to tame even the hardiest terrain, with a hi-lo ratio drive system and locking
differentials, a rugged heavy duty chassis as well as an upgraded braking system, ensures
the Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier is a prime example of mechanical and engineering
excellence.
Dark tinted windows keep the cabin hidden, but step inside and you will find a distinctly unDefender-like
chrome steering wheel. Quilted headlining, sat-nav and a host of trim options
complete the upgrades.
The factory seats have evolved and headed in a previously unimaginable direction. One will
find a total of nine striking Kahn quilted seats – all of which exude innovative differentiation in
the form of the finest style and comfort.
The seats adjust in a multitude of ways to make this vehicle the most comfortable place to
be, different multi-density foams have been used to increase flexibility and boost comfort,
ensuring the seats are perfectly tailored – taking the design to the next level.
Seats can extend forward for better thigh support; passengers can also push seats up for
more ease, the possibilities for nine occupants are endless.
Afzal Kahn, chief executive of Kahn Design, expects the coach built vehicle to be snapped
up quickly by discerning investors and collectors alike.
“We are a fully independent British car company and it is an exciting time. The Civilian
Carrier is a stunning six-wheel drive car, ideal for big families who enjoy spending time
together in the great outdoors,” said Mr Kahn.
“With extensive safety features and plenty of clever technology to make driving effortless,
the Civilian Carrier could be the best choice for carrying family, friends and their luggage.
“The Land Rover Defender is one of my top five favourite cars. There is something about it
that makes you smile - it demands respect.”
The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier along with the Chelsea Truck Company Black
Hawk edition will be on display on stand 1141 at the 2018 Geneva Show, with Afzal Kahn on
hand to speak with the assembled media.
Price: £249,995
Specification:
6 Wheel Drive Through Additional Axle with Pneumatic Actuation
Custom Differential - Switchable Six Wheel Drive
Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish
Front Sunroof
Rear Cabin Panoramic Sunroof
Front Bumper Replacement Including Bumper Lights and Sump Guard
Front Bumper Sump Guard - Aluminium
Bonnet Vents with Mesh - Stainless Steel
Diamond Bright LED Headlamps Pair
Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber Pair
Twin Crosshair Exhaust System Inc. Exhaust Shields & Stainless Steel
Tailpipes
Front & Rear Wide Wings With Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures
Military Mesh Grille
Branded Soft Wheel Cover
Exhaust Side Vents Pair (ABS)
1945 Retro Alloy Wheels - 8x18" in Matte Black with Red Stripe
02 - Interior
Front GTB Sports Seats in Leather with Hield Fabric inserts
Middle Bench in Leather with Hield Fabric inserts
4 x rear folding seats in Leather with Hield Fabric inserts
Roof Lining in Black Quilted Leather
Rear Door Panel & Handle in Leather
Rear Side Panels & A&B Pillars in Leather
Roof Grab Handles with Leather
Door Panels in Leather
Roof Headlining Re-upholstered in Quilted Black Leather
Heated Front Seats
Custom Centre Console & Cubby Box in Leather
Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Leather
Instrument Binnacle in Leather
Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Leather
Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert
3 Spoke Steering Wheel in Billet Aluminium & Leather
Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium
Rubber Floor Mats