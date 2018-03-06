Hide press release Show press release

6X6 Civilian Carrier By The Chelsea

Truck Company To Be Unveiled At

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Kahn Design has announced plans to manufacture a coach-built concept vehicle based on

the Land Rover Defender 110.

Kahn Group C.E.O and Creative Director, Afzal Kahn and his team have combined

traditional techniques and expert craftsmanship to create a modern icon, offering a striking

and aggressive vehicle inspired by Kahn’s popular Chelsea Truck Company Defenders.

Entitled the Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier, our latest coach built vehicle is a

supremely capable all-terrain vehicle with the looks to match.

Mr Kahn, who prides himself on the professional pseudonym ‘The Road is my Catwalk’,

delivers this high-impact edition with such clout; it is safe to say that this (colour) gamechanger

would not look out of place with London, Chelsea or New York centric drivers, rock

climbers and off-roaders at the helm, nor would it look weary in battle as troops speed into

combat – feeling almost unstoppable with excellent ground clearance, grip levels and good

axle articulation.

The 6X6 Civilian Carrier is around 880mm longer than a normal Defender and is adorned

with a full range of mechanical and styling upgrades.

Beyond the added length and mechanical upgrades, the modern design language has been

turned up a notch thanks to a new styling package that consists of a Volcanic Rock colour

change, front wings with integrated vents and wide rear wings in light weight composite, XLander

front grille and headlamp surrounds.

Full panoramic roofing that extends from the B pillars towards the rear, a replacement front

bumper with LED headlights give the vehicle an aggressive look to match its stretched sixwheeled

silhouette.

As part of the transformation, the team also added a third axle, creating a two front-wheel

and four back-wheel configuration with 18” Huntsman wheels coupled with Cooper LTZ

275/55/20 tyres, supplied by Cooper Tire, our official tyre partner.

Built to tame even the hardiest terrain, with a hi-lo ratio drive system and locking

differentials, a rugged heavy duty chassis as well as an upgraded braking system, ensures

the Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier is a prime example of mechanical and engineering

excellence.

Dark tinted windows keep the cabin hidden, but step inside and you will find a distinctly unDefender-like

chrome steering wheel. Quilted headlining, sat-nav and a host of trim options

complete the upgrades.

The factory seats have evolved and headed in a previously unimaginable direction. One will

find a total of nine striking Kahn quilted seats – all of which exude innovative differentiation in

the form of the finest style and comfort.

The seats adjust in a multitude of ways to make this vehicle the most comfortable place to

be, different multi-density foams have been used to increase flexibility and boost comfort,

ensuring the seats are perfectly tailored – taking the design to the next level.

Seats can extend forward for better thigh support; passengers can also push seats up for

more ease, the possibilities for nine occupants are endless.

Afzal Kahn, chief executive of Kahn Design, expects the coach built vehicle to be snapped

up quickly by discerning investors and collectors alike.

“We are a fully independent British car company and it is an exciting time. The Civilian

Carrier is a stunning six-wheel drive car, ideal for big families who enjoy spending time

together in the great outdoors,” said Mr Kahn.

“With extensive safety features and plenty of clever technology to make driving effortless,

the Civilian Carrier could be the best choice for carrying family, friends and their luggage.

“The Land Rover Defender is one of my top five favourite cars. There is something about it

that makes you smile - it demands respect.”

The Flying Huntsman 6X6 Civilian Carrier along with the Chelsea Truck Company Black

Hawk edition will be on display on stand 1141 at the 2018 Geneva Show, with Afzal Kahn on

hand to speak with the assembled media.

Price: £249,995

Specification:

6 Wheel Drive Through Additional Axle with Pneumatic Actuation

Custom Differential - Switchable Six Wheel Drive

Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax® paint finish

Front Sunroof

Rear Cabin Panoramic Sunroof

Front Bumper Replacement Including Bumper Lights and Sump Guard

Front Bumper Sump Guard - Aluminium

Bonnet Vents with Mesh - Stainless Steel

Diamond Bright LED Headlamps Pair

Rear Mud Flaps in Toughened Rubber Pair

Twin Crosshair Exhaust System Inc. Exhaust Shields & Stainless Steel

Tailpipes

Front & Rear Wide Wings With Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures

Military Mesh Grille

Branded Soft Wheel Cover

Exhaust Side Vents Pair (ABS)

1945 Retro Alloy Wheels - 8x18" in Matte Black with Red Stripe

02 - Interior

Front GTB Sports Seats in Leather with Hield Fabric inserts

Middle Bench in Leather with Hield Fabric inserts

4 x rear folding seats in Leather with Hield Fabric inserts

Roof Lining in Black Quilted Leather

Rear Door Panel & Handle in Leather

Rear Side Panels & A&B Pillars in Leather

Roof Grab Handles with Leather

Door Panels in Leather

Roof Headlining Re-upholstered in Quilted Black Leather

Heated Front Seats

Custom Centre Console & Cubby Box in Leather

Passenger Dashboard Top & Grab Handle in Leather

Instrument Binnacle in Leather

Rear Passenger Knee Protectors in Leather

Churchill Time Clock Fascia Insert

3 Spoke Steering Wheel in Billet Aluminium & Leather

Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium

Rubber Floor Mats