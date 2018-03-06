The silhouette alone was alluring, but now that we’ve seen the full thing, well, the BMW Concept M8 Series Gran Coupe continues to stun. And it’s not just a concept: as we had heard previously, BMW confirms today that production 8 Series and M8 Gran Coupe models will arrive in 2019.

The concept is, as is in vogue, a four-door coupe, with a sloping roofline that merges seamlessly into the decklid. The long hood and swept-back windshield give sporty proportions, while the deep front fascia and large air intakes hint at the performance of the M8. The gold-colored kidney grille trim is supposed to hint at “exclusivity,” while the hexagonal-shaped running lights recall the M8 GTE racing car. The inlets are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) to keep weight down.

So, too, is the roof panel made from CFRP, keeping the center of gravity – and overall weight – down in the M8 Gran Coupe. The “Salève Vert” green paint contrasts with various golf accents. And out back, look for generously shaped haunches and BMW M’s characteristic quad exhaust tips (finished in gold). The trunklid is shaped into an aggressive spoiler, while the rear reflectors cut into the fascia and the taillights are ultra-skinny units on a concave surface on the trunk.

“With this car we want to reach people who are looking for something special and who want to stand out from the crowd,” Domagoj Dukec, vice president of Design BMW M, said in a statement. “Here, BMW M is unmistakably taking luxury out of its comfort zone.”

This BMW M8 Gran Coupe show car follows up on the 8 Series coupe concept we’ve already seen both outside and in. Although BMW offers no mechanical details so far, the promise that the Gran Coupe models will arrive by next year signals that we’re getting pretty close to seeing a revival of the vaunted 8 Series badge. The two-door coupe should debut first, likely later this year; BMW says that the four-door 8 Series and M8 Gran Coupe variants will “round off the BMW 8 Series family” when they debut in ‘19. We're also expecting to see an 8 Series convertible, as seen in our spy photos.

“The BMW 8 Series will take over as the new flagship model of the BMW lineup and, as such, combines unsurpassed sportiness and elegance,” Adrian van Hooydonk, senior vice president for BMW Group Design, said in a statement. “The BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe offers a look ahead to the most exotic and alluring variant of the new BMW 8 Series.”

Stay tuned for more details on the final cars. For now, let’s simply hope that much of the evocative styling seen on this show car makes it to the production versions.

Source: BMW