Jaguar's EV will offer an estimated 240-mile range and the ability to reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.
Upon arriving in the United States in the latter half of this year, the new Jaguar I-Pace EV will start at $70,495 after the $995 destination fee but before any federal or state incentives. The stylish electric crossover will come standard with a 90-kilowatt-hour battery, and it'll allow for an estimated driving range of 240 miles (386 kilometers).
The all-wheel-drive I-Pace will pack a total output of 394 horsepower (293 kilowatts) and 512 pound-feet (694 Newton-meters) of torque. This setup lets the electric crossover reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in only 4.5 seconds. Jag limits the SUV's top speed to 124 mph (200 kph).
In addition to its sporty acceleration, the I-Pace should offer a comfy ride because of the standard Active Air Suspension. Buyers looking for even more control over how the SUV drives can order optional adaptive dampers, too.
Inside, Jaguar gives the I-Pace a stylish mix of technology and high-end finishes. For example, the firm fits its new InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that uses two touchscreens. The one on top of the center stack measures 10 inches for handling work like navigation, and the lower 5.5-inch display is for duties like the HVAC controls. Amazon Alexa support also allows for voice commands to control some of these features.
The cabin is available in traditional upholsteries like leather or the new Kvadrat textile – a mix of wool and a suede cloth from recycled material. Brushed metal and wood trim add to the luxury.
As a fully electric SUV, comparisons between the I-Pace and Tesla Model X are inevitable – even if the Jag is a smaller vehicle. It's too soon for any independent tests, but Jaguar's own video suggests that the new EV offers performance on par with the Model X 100D, which shouldn't be confused with the performance-oriented, quicker P100D trim.
Source: Jaguar
2019 Jaguar I-Pace
U.S. PRICING ANNOUNCED FOR
JAGUAR I-PACE
– All-electric Jaguar I-PACE priced from $69,5001
in the U.S.
– Equipped with a 90kWh battery, the I-PACE delivers an estimated
range of up to 240 miles2
– Owners can achieve 80 percent battery charge from empty in
approximately 40 minutes using 100kW DC fast chargers3
– 0-80 percent charge at home using a 230V AC wall box can be
achieved in just over 10 hours3
– U.S. customer deliveries to begin during the second half of 2018
– Since the debut of the Jaguar I-PACE Concept, U.S. customers
have been registering their interest to purchase the new Jaguar IPACE
at www.jaguarusa.com
– As of March 1, Jaguar retailers have been able to place customer
orders for the new I-PACE
– Jaguar I-PACE to make its North American debut at the 2018 New
York International Auto Show
(MAHWAH, N.J.) – March 6, 2018 – Following its public debut at the 2018
Geneva Motor Show, today Jaguar announced U.S. pricing for the 2019 Jaguar
I-PACE.
Priced from $69,500 before federal and local government incentives1
, the Jaguar
I-PACE establishes a new mid-size premium battery electric vehicle (BEV)
segment.
“With the debut of the Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar in the U.S. is officially in the luxury
electric vehicle business and our retailers and customers are placing orders,”
said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America.
“In partnership with our retailers who are investing in new facilities and EV
infrastructure, we have a proactive market strategy led by very competitive
pricing and the Jaguar EliteCare electric vehicle ownership package. We think
the entire journey of buying, owning and driving an I-PACE will be one our
customers will love for life.”
Featuring a 90kWh battery, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of up to 240
miles and 0-60mph acceleration in as little as 4.5 seconds on its way to a top
speed of 124mph2,4
.
I-PACE owners will have the convenience of using both AC and DC power to
charge their vehicle; with 0-80 percent charge achievable in approximately 40
minutes using a 100kW public fast charger, or just over 10 hours using a
230V/32amp charger3
.
Estimated Charging Times3
:
CHARGING AT HOME
In-home charging is facilitated by the vehicle’s 7kW on-board charger and a Mode 2 universal cable
which will ship with the vehicle as standard. Using the mode 2 charger, I-PACE customers will be able to
charge via a domestic 110V or 230V wall socket.
Customers may also chose to have a Level 2, 230V/32amp charger installed inside or outside of their
home. To help Jaguar customers have home chargers installed, Jaguar Land Rover will be developing a
nationwide network of certified independent electricians, which will be the subject of a future
announcement.
RETAILER NETWORK AND INVESTMENTS
In conjunction with the expansion of the Jaguar and Land Rover model lineups, including its first
electrified vehicles, Jaguar and Land Rover retailers have committed to invest $1.5B on new facilities and
enhanced owner experiences over the next 5 years in North America. The new retail facility design
standard to be adopted by retailers nationwide creates modern dual branded retail environments. There
are 207 total dealerships in the United States, including 166 Jaguar franchises.
In the lead up to the start of sales for I-PACE later this year, retailers have also heavily invested in the
training of their sales and service personnel to better understand the EV market; concerns owners may
have throughout the purchase process; the intricacies on how to repair these vehicles and how to do so
safely.
Jaguar & Land Rover retailers have already begun installation of electric vehicle charging equipment,
getting ready to sell and service Jaguar and Land Rover electrified vehicles when they go on sale
beginning in the second half of 2018.
(1) All prices shown are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $995 destination/handling charge, tax, title, license,
and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See
your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for details.
(2) Figures shown are Manufacturer's fuel economy and driving range estimates. Actual range may vary. EPA estimates not
available at time of publication. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for updated EPA estimates.
(3) Figures for charging are Manufacturer’s estimates based on best information available at time of publication. Charging
time will vary by market, power supply and charging solution. Please refer to www.jaguarusa.com for more information.
(4) Always follow local speed limits.
(5) For complete details regarding Jaguar EliteCare coverage, please visit JAGUARUSA.COM, call 1.800.4.JAGUAR or visit
your local Jaguar Retailer.
# # #