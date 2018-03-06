Hide press release Show press release

U.S. PRICING ANNOUNCED FOR

JAGUAR I-PACE

– All-electric Jaguar I-PACE priced from $69,5001

in the U.S.

– Equipped with a 90kWh battery, the I-PACE delivers an estimated

range of up to 240 miles2

– Owners can achieve 80 percent battery charge from empty in

approximately 40 minutes using 100kW DC fast chargers3

– 0-80 percent charge at home using a 230V AC wall box can be

achieved in just over 10 hours3

– U.S. customer deliveries to begin during the second half of 2018

– Since the debut of the Jaguar I-PACE Concept, U.S. customers

have been registering their interest to purchase the new Jaguar IPACE

at www.jaguarusa.com

– As of March 1, Jaguar retailers have been able to place customer

orders for the new I-PACE

– Jaguar I-PACE to make its North American debut at the 2018 New

York International Auto Show

(MAHWAH, N.J.) – March 6, 2018 – Following its public debut at the 2018

Geneva Motor Show, today Jaguar announced U.S. pricing for the 2019 Jaguar

I-PACE.

Priced from $69,500 before federal and local government incentives1

, the Jaguar

I-PACE establishes a new mid-size premium battery electric vehicle (BEV)

segment.

“With the debut of the Jaguar I-PACE, Jaguar in the U.S. is officially in the luxury

electric vehicle business and our retailers and customers are placing orders,”

said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America.

“In partnership with our retailers who are investing in new facilities and EV

infrastructure, we have a proactive market strategy led by very competitive

pricing and the Jaguar EliteCare electric vehicle ownership package. We think

the entire journey of buying, owning and driving an I-PACE will be one our

customers will love for life.”

Featuring a 90kWh battery, the I-PACE delivers an estimated range of up to 240

miles and 0-60mph acceleration in as little as 4.5 seconds on its way to a top

speed of 124mph2,4

.

I-PACE owners will have the convenience of using both AC and DC power to

charge their vehicle; with 0-80 percent charge achievable in approximately 40

minutes using a 100kW public fast charger, or just over 10 hours using a

230V/32amp charger3

.

Estimated Charging Times3





0 – 80% Charge 0 – 100% Charge AC Charge Time - Domestic 7kW – (Single Phase, 230V/32A) Approx. 10.1 hrs Approx. 12.6 hrs DC Charge Time - Commercial 50kW Approx. 85 mins DC Charge Time - Commercial 100kW Approx. 40 mins



CHARGING AT HOME

In-home charging is facilitated by the vehicle’s 7kW on-board charger and a Mode 2 universal cable

which will ship with the vehicle as standard. Using the mode 2 charger, I-PACE customers will be able to

charge via a domestic 110V or 230V wall socket.

Customers may also chose to have a Level 2, 230V/32amp charger installed inside or outside of their

home. To help Jaguar customers have home chargers installed, Jaguar Land Rover will be developing a

nationwide network of certified independent electricians, which will be the subject of a future

announcement.

RETAILER NETWORK AND INVESTMENTS

In conjunction with the expansion of the Jaguar and Land Rover model lineups, including its first

electrified vehicles, Jaguar and Land Rover retailers have committed to invest $1.5B on new facilities and

enhanced owner experiences over the next 5 years in North America. The new retail facility design

standard to be adopted by retailers nationwide creates modern dual branded retail environments. There

are 207 total dealerships in the United States, including 166 Jaguar franchises.

In the lead up to the start of sales for I-PACE later this year, retailers have also heavily invested in the

training of their sales and service personnel to better understand the EV market; concerns owners may

have throughout the purchase process; the intricacies on how to repair these vehicles and how to do so

safely.

Jaguar & Land Rover retailers have already begun installation of electric vehicle charging equipment,

getting ready to sell and service Jaguar and Land Rover electrified vehicles when they go on sale

beginning in the second half of 2018.

(1) All prices shown are Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $995 destination/handling charge, tax, title, license,

and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See

your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for details.

(2) Figures shown are Manufacturer's fuel economy and driving range estimates. Actual range may vary. EPA estimates not

available at time of publication. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for updated EPA estimates.

(3) Figures for charging are Manufacturer’s estimates based on best information available at time of publication. Charging

time will vary by market, power supply and charging solution. Please refer to www.jaguarusa.com for more information.

(4) Always follow local speed limits.

(5) For complete details regarding Jaguar EliteCare coverage, please visit JAGUARUSA.COM, call 1.800.4.JAGUAR or visit

your local Jaguar Retailer.

# # #