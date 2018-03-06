Are you longing for the days of the WRX wagon? We don’t want to get your hopes up too high just yet, but this might be Subaru’s way of telling us the high-performance family hauler will eventually be brought back to life. Debuting today on the dawn of the Geneva Motor Show, the Tourer is the latest VIZIV (Vision for Innovation) concept and proposes a racy wagon body with aggressive lines and carbon fiber accents.

Like with older VIZIV concepts, Subaru is keeping the details shrouded in mystery, but it does mention the Tourer uses the company’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system and underneath that vented hood is a boxer engine. It sits on large 20-inch alloys and has been envisioned strictly as a four seater, though images of the cabin are not available at the moment of writing. We do know the car is 4775 millimeters long, 1930 mm wide, and stands 1435 mm tall, with a generous wheelbase stretching at 2730 mm.

As with nearly every other concept, the VIZIV Tourer has received an advanced autononomous driving system and has Subaru’s next-gen EyeSight system with two cameras affixed to the upper section of the windshield. Cameras have replaced the conventional side mirrors and conventional door handles have been replaced by what seem to be touch-operated controls mounted on the window line. Prominent spoiler lips at the front and rear corroborated with the dual exhaust tips and the diffuser contribute to the wagon’s sporty theme, as do the air vents incorporated into both bumpers.

Subaru reiterates that all of its Viziv showcars starting with the original 2013 concept foretell the company’s next direction in terms of design and development, so hopefully the Tourer will have a road-going equivalent in the near future.

Source: Subaru