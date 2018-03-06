Maybe the showcar is Subaru's way of telling us the WRX wagon will make a comeback.
Are you longing for the days of the WRX wagon? We don’t want to get your hopes up too high just yet, but this might be Subaru’s way of telling us the high-performance family hauler will eventually be brought back to life. Debuting today on the dawn of the Geneva Motor Show, the Tourer is the latest VIZIV (Vision for Innovation) concept and proposes a racy wagon body with aggressive lines and carbon fiber accents.
Like with older VIZIV concepts, Subaru is keeping the details shrouded in mystery, but it does mention the Tourer uses the company’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system and underneath that vented hood is a boxer engine. It sits on large 20-inch alloys and has been envisioned strictly as a four seater, though images of the cabin are not available at the moment of writing. We do know the car is 4775 millimeters long, 1930 mm wide, and stands 1435 mm tall, with a generous wheelbase stretching at 2730 mm.
As with nearly every other concept, the VIZIV Tourer has received an advanced autononomous driving system and has Subaru’s next-gen EyeSight system with two cameras affixed to the upper section of the windshield. Cameras have replaced the conventional side mirrors and conventional door handles have been replaced by what seem to be touch-operated controls mounted on the window line. Prominent spoiler lips at the front and rear corroborated with the dual exhaust tips and the diffuser contribute to the wagon’s sporty theme, as do the air vents incorporated into both bumpers.
Subaru reiterates that all of its Viziv showcars starting with the original 2013 concept foretell the company’s next direction in terms of design and development, so hopefully the Tourer will have a road-going equivalent in the near future.
Source: Subaru
Subaru Viziv Tourer concept
WORLD PREMIERE OF SUBARU VIZIV TOURER CONCEPT AT GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW
Tokyo, March 6, 2018 – Subaru Corporation today unveiled the Subaru VIZIV* Tourer Concept at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show.
SUBARU VIZIV TOURER CONCEPT
Since the debut of the Subaru VIZIV Concept in 2013, Subaru has produced a series of themed concept models embodying the brand’s vision for the future of making cars, that deliver enjoyment and peach of mind to its customers.
Designed with a tourer theme, the Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept unites a Symmetrical AWD layout powered by a boxer engine, with Subaru’s wealth of expertise in offering driving performance, practicality and safety; delivering a new value in a tourer form, enabling drivers and passengers to fully savor the enjoyment of travelling by car.
In anticipation of widespread future deployment of automated driving technologies, advanced driver-assist functions combining the next-generation EyeSight system with other devices have been installed in the car to reduce driver fatigue on long journeys and enable active enjoyment of driving with peace of mind.
Subaru’s design and development will advance in the directions indicated by the VIZIV Concept models as the company continues to make cars that deliver enjoyment and peace of mind.
*: The name VIZIV has been coined from the phrase “Vision for Innovation”
Main Specifications of Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept
Body size (overall length × width × height): 4,775 × 1,930 × 1,435 mm
Wheelbase: 2,730 mm
Tire size: 245/40 R20
Seating capacity: 4
Design Features
Evoking successive generations of Subaru touring wagon models that have paired superior driving with high levels of practicality, the Subaru VIZIV Tourer Concept has been designed based on Subaru’s shared “Dynamic x Solid” design philosophy.
The hexagonal grille is the starting point for a rigid, forward-thrusting body that combines with four powerfully defined fenders to highlight the enjoyment of driving while conveying a sense of security. Capacious luggage space at the rear offers utility and practicality. The VIZIV Tourer Concept is filled with a crossover mix of values to enhance active lifestyles, expressing the Enjoyment and Peace of Mind that Subaru delivers to its customers.
Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies
Subaru has teamed advanced driver-assist technologies scheduled for launch around 2020 with the high performance offered by the boxer engine and Symmetrical AWD to create a tourer symbolizing the Enjoyment and Peace of Mind to be expected of its cars. By also incorporating further enhancements to EyeSight driver-assist technology, radar, and highly accurate GPS and navigation systems, Subaru continues to pursue ultimate levels of safety in the aim of eliminating automobile accidents.