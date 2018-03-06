Hide press release Show press release

David Brown Automotive reveals Speedback Silverstone Edition at Geneva International Motor Show

Speedback Silverstone Edition celebrates the anniversary of David Brown Automotive’s relocation of its headquarters and coachbuilding facility at the historic racing venue

Aeronautical and classic racing theme evident in 1960s-inspired design

A classically-inspired performance Grand Tourer for the 21 st Century

5.0-litre twin-scroll supercharged V8 engine delivers over 600hp and 565ft lb of torque, David Brown Automotive’s most powerful and performance focused model yet

Intricate brogued and embroidered interior trim befitting a jet-inspired cockpit

David Brown Automotive is a leader in British coachbuilding and handcraftsmanship; Silverstone Edition limited to only 10 bespoke cars

Further information on the car can be found online at: www.davidbrownautomotive.com/silverstone-edition

Geneva, Switzerland (6th March, 2018): David Brown Automotive has today unveiled Speedback Silverstone Edition at the Geneva International Motor Show. Taking inspiration from the dawn of the jet age and classic racers from the 1960s, Speedback Silverstone Edition is a pure performance Grand Tourer for the 21st Century.

Limited to a run of only 10 production cars, Speedback Silverstone Edition is an example of bespoke British handcraftsmanship. Each model will be made using traditional coachbuilding techniques at David Brown Automotive’s headquarters and build facility in Silverstone, the home of the iconic racing circuit. Celebrating one year since David Brown Automotive moved to its Silverstone base, the new model is honed for performance, drawing close links to the aeronautical and racing heritage of the celebrated circuit.

Delivering 601 horsepower with 565ft lb of torque, a 0-60mph time of 4.2 seconds and a limited top speed of 155mph, the 5.0-litre twin-scroll supercharged V8 engine fitted to the new model makes for the most performance orientated car ever produced by David Brown Automotive. The impressive powertrain is mated to a six-speed ZF automatic transmission and drive is delivered through the Grand Tourer’s rear wheels for assured sports handling.

Advancing the finely tuned Grand Tourer formula set by Speedback GT, Speedback Silverstone Edition includes an upgraded suspension system for enhanced handling and dynamics, as well as comfort, refinement and cutting-edge technological features for an on-demand, responsive and exhilarating driving experience. A fully automated Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, safety technologies, performance brakes and active rear differential make the Silverstone Edition a retro-inspired, driving-focused Grand Tourer for the modern age.

The aeronautical- and classic racing-inspired theme is clear in the visual identity of Speedback Silverstone Edition, building on the unique design language found only in each car handmade by David Brown Automotive. The handcrafted aluminium body is streamlined with extended side skirts, a front spoiler and enhanced rear diffuser, while larger side vents – badged with limited edition Silverstone Edition details – hint to the performance-enhanced powertrain beneath. Jet-inspired exhaust tips compound the race-tuned engine note and compliment the car’s performance characteristics.

Moving around the car – which assumes the sleek profile of a classic racer with its menacing, streamlined stance – the Silverstone Edition is fitted with unique, forged 20-inch ‘Afterburner’ bespoke designed alloy wheels. A bespoke signature pattern grille is fitted with twin LED auxiliary driving lamps, enhancing visibility and complimenting the dark ceramic LED technical headlamps and clear lens tail lights.

Brushed chrome exterior brightware matches the ‘Fly By Night’ multi-layer metallic paintwork, finished with a subtle ‘Black Night’ fading centre stripe. Tinted rear glass and a unique monotone David Brown Automotive die-sunk enamelled, chrome-plated badging complete the aggressively styled exterior theme.

Inside the cockpit, a Sixties-inspired, exquisitely brogued and embroidered interior trim befits the essence of a performance Grand Tourer. The ‘Antique’ and ‘Ebony’ leather hides are bound by contrasting tan stitching, and the Kvadrat® ‘Remix’ premium fabric further adds to the quality and aeronautical personality within the cabin. An open-pore, scorched ‘Ebony Macassar’ wood veneer finish fades rearward, with metal inlay completing the dashboard, which features jet-inspired air vents to pay homage to the aeronautical and racing past of the Silverstone Circuit.

The two-seater configuration – with rear luggage storage space in the place of rear seats – features heated and adjustable sports seats that are adorned with a stylised Silverstone Circuit outline embroidered into the tan leather. Like Speedback GT, the folding ‘event seat’ features prominently at the rear of the car with an additional bespoke stowage feature. The application of leather and Alcantara® extends to the steering wheel, also fitted with bespoke brushed aluminium switchgear.

A brushed chrome finish is prominent around the interior. Exclusive aeronautical-inspired speedometer and tachometer dials perpetuate the legacy of Speedback Silverstone Edition, while a fully integrated infotainment system is another proponent to position the car as a classically styled, performance Grand Tourer in the modern age. The in-car technology package includes satellite navigation, Bluetooth® connectivity and a 7.1-channel Bowers & Wilkins® surround sound audio system.

“Ever since David Brown Automotive relocated to Silverstone, we have wanted to mark the significance of the circuit’s aeronautical and motorsport heritage,” said David Brown, company founder and CEO. “Speedback Silverstone Edition addresses our ambition on every level, as a visually stunning Grand Tourer and the most performance-focused model we have ever made.

“We have developed Speedback Silverstone Edition to appeal to a new customer; the driver who wants the very best in performance at all times, but still wants to retain usability and driveability in an exclusive model which still offers both comfort and luxury. The David Brown Automotive DNA is clear to see again, building on the success of Speedback GT and Mini Remastered models, while our inspiration from the heritage of the Silverstone Circuit shapes this new model as a classically-inspired performance Grand Tourer for the modern market.”

Speedback Silverstone Edition is priced from £620,000.00 GBP*, alongside the other David Brown Automotive models that are handbuilt at the company’s Silverstone build facility. Speedback GT is priced from £520,000.00 GBP* and the Mini Remastered has a list price of £75,000.00 GBP* (*excluding taxes, duties and shipping). Built to order, the car can be made in either left-hand or right-hand drive.

