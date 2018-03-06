Hyundai’s styling has been showing signs of improvement in recent years and it looks like the company’s design department will be kicking things up a notch in the near future. Revealed today at the Geneva Motor Show, the new Le Fil Rouge (translated means “common thread”) points towards an exciting new design theme called “Sensuous Sportiness” proposing a modern interpretation of the 1974 Hyundai Coupe concept.

Virtually all future production models from Hyundai are going to embrace the new styling direction, including everything from sedans to SUVs. The concept itself takes the shape of a handsome sedan with a swoopy roofline and we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing a road-going equivalent in the foreseeable future. Le Fil Rouge is arguably one of the most attractive cars to ever carry the Hyundai badge and we can already imagine a posh Genesis model derived from the concept.

The interior looks as futuristic as you’d expect from a concept, complete with a center console that extends from front to rear. It has been envisioned strictly as a four seater with a massive panoramic display that spans across the entire width of the dashboard. The implementation of suicide doors is a nice touch, as is the generous use of wood throughout the entire cabin.

Thanks to an extended wheelbase, there seems to be ample legroom for both front and rear occupants, while the massive glass roof makes the cabin feel airy to further increase the sense of spaciousness. To the surprise of some people, the Le Fil Rouge still has a steering wheel and pedals (hooray!) unlike many recent concepts as Hyundai’s focus here was on previewing a new design language rather than promoting its driverless car tech. The two passengers sitting in the back have their own wide displays embedded into the backrests of the front seats.

As to when the first production cars will embody the new Sensuous Sportiness design language, Hyundai isn’t saying just yet, but hopefully these will arrive sooner rather than later.

Source: Hyundai