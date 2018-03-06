Hide press release Show press release

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder: the pinnacle of performance and heightened open-air emotion

Design and engineering delivers sublime combination of performance, driving dynamics and fresh-air exhilaration

Forged carbon fiber technology contributing to 35 kg

weight reduction over Huracán Spyder

Naturally aspirated 5.2 l V10 engine with 640 hp at 8,000 rpm

Acceleration 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds and top speed of 325 km/h

The technologies and performance prowess of the Huracán Performante in a Spyder model including active aerodynamics: “Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva” (ALA)

Sant’Agata Bolognese/Geneva 6 March 2018 – Automobili Lamborghini presents the Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder: the sublime combination of peerless technological innovation, performance and open-air driving.

“The Huracán Performante Spyder takes the zenith of Huracán developments, combined with the enhanced emotion of driving a convertible,” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Huracán Performante already provides the most heightened feedback and emotion from road and track, and the Huracán Performante Spyder puts the driver even closer to asphalt and air, as well as the unique resonance of a naturally-aspirated Lamborghini engine.”

With its inimitable 5.2 l V10 naturally-aspirated engine, the permanent four-wheel drive Performante Spyder accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.1 seconds, 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 9.3 seconds, and with a top speed of 325 km/h matches its coupé stablemate. Braking from 100-0 km/h is mastered in 31.5 m.

Like the Performante coupé, the Spyder outputs 640 hp (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm, producing 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, and with more than 70% of torque already available at 1,000 rpm. With a total dry weight of just 1,507 kg, the Spyder returns a weight-to-power ratio of 2.35 kg/hp, with weight distribution front/rear of 43/57%.

Design and engineering technology in exhilarating harmony

The inherent design, technology and performance features of the Huracán Performante are as fundamental in the Spyder, thus adding a new dimension of driving pleasure to the supreme driving experience of the Performante. Its open-top design clearly differentiates the Spyder from its coupé counterpart, with roof both open and closed.

The Performante design cues of Super Trofeo race cars and performance motorcycles with their naked, open-frame streetfighter characters remind that the Huracán Performante Spyder is a super sports car as capable on the track as the road.

The visible carbon fiber running throughout the aluminium body references the Huracán Performante Spyder’s lightweight character, contributing to a weight reduction of 35 kg over the original Huracán Spyder. Forged composite, with its ability to be shaped into complex geometrical shapes, features in front and rear spoiler, engine bonnet, rear bumper and aerodynamic diffuser: functional elements components within Lamborghini’s patented active aerodynamics system introduced on the Huracán Performante: Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva – ALA.

The Spyder’s soft-top does not compromise the ALA system, which varies aero load in conditions requiring either high down force or low drag, as well as enabling aero vectoring in high-speed cornering, thus providing excellent driving dynamics on track and on road in every condition. Lamborghini’s Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) system governs all the car’s electronic systems in real time, including the car’s set-up as well as activating the ALA system in less than 500 milliseconds, ensuring the best aerodynamic set-up of the car in every driving condition.

Like the Huracán Performante coupé, the Spyder features an enhanced suspension system; recalibrated ESC; more responsive Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS); permanent four-wheel drive maximizing traction in all situations in conjunction with the ALA system; and revised ANIMA: Lamborghini’s driver-mode system comprising STRADA, SPORT and CORSA, which customizes the set-up of all the car’s dynamic systems.

The Huracán Performante Spyder roof – dynamic connection to ground and air

The lightweight, electrohydraulic roof ensures the Huracán Performante open-top is a true Spyder, perfectly complementing the car’s distinctive lines both open and closed, and maintaining rigidity, handling and performance. Even as a convertible, the Huracán Performante Spyder maintains the stiffness of an ultra-performing super sports car. The roof defines the Performante’s dynamic silhouette while closed, and when down is efficiently stored to maintain the Performante Spyder’s perfect center of gravity, revealing the alter-ego aesthete of the open Huracán Performante Spyder.

The roof opens in just 17 seconds up to a driving speed of 50 km/h (30 mph). The rear window can also be electrically opened, which functions as a windshield when closed. When the roof is down, the Huracán Performante Spyder’s design incorporates two movable fins, which rise out of the folding roof casing and continue the roofline from seatbacks to the rear of the car, lending the Spyder its distinctive silhouette. An integrated duct within the fins reduces turbulence in the headroom during open-top driving. Two additional, removable wind guards damp lateral aerodynamic pulsations, ensuring perfect acoustic comfort that allows conversation even at high speeds.

The Huracán Performante Spyder, with roof open or closed, is equally a driver’s car in challenging dynamic situations, as well as a thrilling lifestyle experience.

Price of the Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder and market delivery

The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder

in summer 2018 at suggested retail prices as follows:

Europe EUR 219,585 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

UK GBP 195,078 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

USA USD 308,859 (suggested retail price taxes/GST excluded)

China RMB 4,237,777 (suggested retail price taxes included)

Japan YEN 35,613,532 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)