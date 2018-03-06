[UPDATE] Live images from the Geneva Motor Show have been added at the beginning of the gallery, below.

Two years into the production of the Chiron, Bugatti has revealed the even more extreme Chiron Sport version. It doesn’t have additional power, but thanks to a number of other improvements, the French manufacturer says, it’s significantly faster on corners.

The supercar now benefits from a new dynamic handling package and a revised and stiffer suspension. The latter uses a new control strategy for the shock absorbers, which react 10 percent more stiffly than the “standard” Chiron on average. The new settings can be experienced in the Handling driving mode.

The car now also features a dynamic torque vectoring function, which distributes torque individually to each single wheel, “significantly improving the steering behavior” in curves. These improvements are effective in all driving modes.

The Chiron Sport is also lighter by 40 pounds (18 kilograms) than the other Chirons. This is possible thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber for the wheels and intercooler cover, as well as newly developed windscreen wipers. Bugatti proudly says it’s the first manufacturer in the industry to develop a carbon fiber windscreen wiper, which saves up to 77 percent of the weight of a conventional wiper. The Chiron Sport also has lighter glass in the rear window and a lighter exhaust deflector.

The exotic automaker claims all these improvements make the Chiron Sport five seconds faster than the “base” Chiron model on Bugatti’s Nardo test track. Cornering speeds in excess of 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) have been registered.

“We have developed the Chiron Sport for customers wanting an even sportier driving experience with their Chiron, with improved lateral dynamics on winding roads,” Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti, comments. “What was important for us was to leave unchanged the unique character of the Chiron, its combination of ultimate performance, longitudinal acceleration and maximum speed with luxury, comfort and everyday usability.”

Bugatti is also adding a number of new exterior color combinations, as well as interior colors. The manufacturer has a Chiron Sport with all the new features on display in Geneva, a car finished in Italian Red wearing a price of approximately $3.67 million, probably “the most expensive production car on display at this year’s show.”

Source: Bugatti