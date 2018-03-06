Geneva, 6 March 2018 – The new Ceed Sportswagon has made its world debut today at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Designed, developed, engineered and built in Europe, this third-generation model is the most practical, spacious and versatile Ceed Sportswagon to date – with more cabin and cargo space than its predecessor.

The new Ceed Sportswagon is the second member of the new Ceed family to be unveiled in Geneva. Following its reveal in February, the Ceed five-door hatchback also makes its public debut today. The expanding Ceed range strengthens Kia’s presence in the European C-segment, offering buyers innovative new technologies, a mature and athletic new design, and a more engaging drive.

A C-segment tourer designed to meet the needs of European motorists exclusively, more than 512,000 Ceed Sportswagon models have been built at Kia’s Slovakia manufacturing facility since its introduction in 2007. Historically, Sportswagon models have accounted for around 40% of all Ceed sales – compared to around 30% for other C-segment vehicles with tourer variants.

Like its predecessors, the new model has been designed, developed and engineered in Frankfurt by Kia’s European design, product development and R&D teams. It will continue to be manufactured in Žilina, Slovakia, on the same production line as the new Ceed five-door hatchback, and the Kia Sportage and Kia Venga.

A new naming format – cee’d becomes Ceed – consolidates the new model’s reputation as a car for the C ommunity of E urope, with E uropean D esign.

Michael Cole, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe, comments: “The Kia Ceed Sportswagon has been consistently successful since its debut more than a decade ago. Tourers are particularly popular with European buyers, and the Ceed Sportswagon is no exception – since 2007, it has enjoyed almost as many sales as its five-door hatchback sibling. Created exclusively for European customers, the Ceed Sportswagon will once again prove itself as a practical and good-looking choice for customers in search of maximum versatility.”

“The new Ceed Sportswagon features the same contemporary design and technologies as the Ceed five-door hatchback, but with even greater cargo capacity – it actually offers more storage space than many D-segment tourers. With its efficient new engines, European-tuned ride and handling, and unrivalled quality, the Ceed Sportswagon is a compelling choice in a highly competitive segment.”

The new Ceed Sportswagon will enter production in August, and sales will commence exclusively across Europe during Q4 2018.

Mature and athletic tourer design

The new Kia Ceed Sportswagon has been designed at the brand’s European design centre in Frankfurt, Germany, under the direction of Gregory Guillaume, European Head of Design, and Peter Schreyer, President of Design and Chief Design Officer.

The new model’s body echoes the sporty design character of the Stinger, bringing design flair to the compact tourer class with emotive and precise details to its confident tourer silhouette. Lower, wider, and with a longer rear overhang than the car it replaces, the new Ceed Sportswagon is characterised by a cab-rearward silhouette, creating a mature athleticism in its overall design. Like its five-door hatchback counterpart, straight lines replace the rounded-off edges of its predecessor, and the front features a wider ‘tiger-nose’ grille and lower air intake, framed by precise, linear shapes. The new model features ‘ice cube’ LED daytime running lights as standard, echoing those from the outgoing Sportswagon GT-Line.

In profile, the sharp, straight lines visually lengthen the bonnet and give the car a more upright stance. A greater sense of maturity and strength is created in its shoulder line, which now runs along a more horizontal plane, while its D-pillar is shaped to give the upper window-line a sleek new ‘half-moon’ shape. At the rear, new LED daytime running lights give the Ceed greater visibility and on-road recognition. Paired with the bodywork’s straight lines and a subtle rear tailgate spoiler, the Ceed Sportswagon presents a more stable, sporty overall appearance.

From launch, the new Ceed Sportswagon will be available in a choice of 11 paint finishes. A selection of wheels and designs are available, with buyers able to choose from 15-inch steel wheels, 16-inch steel or aluminium alloy wheels, and 17-inch two-tone diamond cut aluminium alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Ceed Sportswagon is more ergonomic than ever, and with higher-quality materials used throughout. The cabin architecture from the most recent Kia vehicles has been adapted for the new Ceed family, with the dashboard laid out horizontally for a more sculptural, seamless and slimline appearance. This design also creates greater space and a sense of openness for the front passenger, allowing more space in the footwell and a clearer view ahead.

The dash is split into an upper area – for the ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system – and lower area, housing controls for audio and heating and ventilation. Driver-centric in its layout, the centre console is angled slightly towards the driver’s seat for ease of use on the move. The interior is finished in a higher proportion of sophisticated soft-touch materials throughout, subtly intensifying the refined and upscale ambience of the cabin. Surfaces are finished with metallic or satin chrome trim, with buyers able to choose from a range of cloth, synthetic leather or genuine leather upholstery. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear stick are also available as an option.

The Ceed Sportswagon is also available with a panoramic sunroof, flooding the cabin in light during the day and giving passengers a clear view of the night sky after sundown.

New platform for maximum tourer practicality and packaging efficiency

Constructed on Kia’s new ‘K2’ platform, the Ceed Sportswagon is 20mm wider (1,800mm) and 20 mm lower (1,465mm) than the outgoing model. Its wheelbase remains the same at 2,650mm, with the front overhang shortened by 20mm (to 880mm). However, the rear overhang is extended by 115mm (now 1,070mm) – making the new Sportswagon 95mm longer (now 4,600mm) than its predecessor to create significantly more cargo space. Its wider dimensions and cab-rearward silhouette create a more assertive and sporty stance, for a more confident presence on the road.

The new platform supports the Ceed Sportswagon’s more efficient packaging, with a more spacious cabin than before. The wider body creates greater shoulder room for rear passengers while a 15mm-lower seating position in the rear creates more knee and leg room for passengers in the second row. Despite the lower roofline, the platform and lowered front seating position ensure 987mm of front-row headroom, similar to its predecessor. The lower rear bench also ensures similar levels of headroom for rear passengers.

The new Ceed Sportswagon also boasts significantly higher cargo capacity than ever before. The boot is 72 litres (14%) larger than the outgoing model, expanding to 600 litres in capacity – larger than most D-segment tourers. The boot lip is also substantially lower – the lower lift-over height compared to the outgoing Ceed makes it easier to load heavier items into the boot.

C-segment tourer customers’ expectations go beyond cargo capacity, however – versatility and usability are key strengths for the Ceed Sportswagon, making it one of the most practical cars in its class. The split-fold rear seats are fitted in a 40:20:40 configuration and can be folded remotely with a single touch from a lever just inside the tailgate. With the seats folded, the boot floor is completely flat. Every Ceed Sportswagon features an underfloor box to secure or hide smaller items, as well as a tonneau cover and a bag hook to prevent groceries and other items rolling around the load bay. Outside the car, integrated roof rails are also fitted as standard.

Customers can also specify a Smart Power Tailgate, which opens automatically when it detects the Ceed’s smart key in close proximity to the tailgate, for occasions when users’ hands are full with heavy cargo. A safety barrier net – between the cabin and the boot – is also available, as well as a net to secure small items, and a luggage floor rail system.

Engineered for European roads

The new Ceed Sportswagon has been engineered exclusively for European roads, with European buyers in mind. The ride and handling characteristics of the new model have been tuned to elevate the Ceed over its predecessor in terms of dynamism and driver engagement. The new fully-independent suspension system will provide drivers with more agile and immediate handling responses, complemented by revised spring and damper rates and a faster steering rack. The ride has been developed on Europe’s wide variety of road surfaces, remaining comfortable while giving drivers the confidence of tighter body control under cornering and stability at higher speeds.

The Sportswagon’s rear suspension has been subtly tuned to accommodate the longer rear overhang of the boot, and the potential for larger, heavier luggage loads than the five-door hatchback.

The new Ceed Sportswagon shares the same wide choice of powertrains as the five-door hatchback, meeting diverse buyer needs. Gasoline options include Kia’s popular 1.0-litre T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine, producing 120ps, as well as a new 1.4-litre T-GDi power unit. Replacing the earlier 1.6-litre GDI engine, the new ‘Kappa’ 1.4-litre T-GDi engine produces 140ps, 4% more than its predecessor despite its lower displacement. The engine’s turbocharger ensures a wider torque band than the earlier 1.6-litre engine, making it more responsive in a wider range of driving conditions – while also reducing emissions. Both T-GDi engines are fitted with a gasoline particulate filter to further reduce tailpipe emissions, ensuring the new Ceed Sportswagon goes beyond the requirements of the Euro 6d TEMP standard. A 100ps 1.4-litre MPi (multi-point injection) engine will also be available.

The new Ceed Sportswagon is also available with Kia’s all-new ‘U3’ diesel engine. Designed to go beyond the stricter limits laid down by the latest Euro 6d TEMP emissions standard, the new ‘U3’ 1.6-litre CRDi (common-rail direct injection) uses Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) active emissions control technology to significantly reduce emissions. The new engine produces less carbon dioxide, particulate matter and NOx compared to earlier Kia diesel engines, and is available with either 115 or 136ps. The new 1.6-litre diesel produces 280 Nm of torque, providing effortless acceleration in all conditions.

Every engine will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission, while the new 1.4-litre T-GDi and 1.6-litre CRDi engines will also be available with Kia’s seven-speed double-clutch transmission.

Technological innovation to enhance comfort and convenience

Innovation sits at the heart of the new Kia Ceed model family, and the Ceed Sportswagon will become the most high-tech car in the compact tourer class when sales commence later this year.

The cabin features a wide range of new technologies to enhance comfort and convenience for occupants. The ‘floating’ infotainment system is available as either a 5.0- or 7.0-inch touchscreen audio system, or 8.0-inch touchscreen navigation system, with navigation and Kia Connected Services powered by TomTom®. The system enables full smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Android Auto™ is designed to work with Android phones running 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher. The Ceed’s Apple CarPlay™ system is compatible with the iPhone 5 and every iPhone released since.

Buyers can also specify a powerful JBL Premium sound system with Clari-Fi music restoration technology. Standard technologies include full Bluetooth smartphone integration, as well as automatic lights and keyless entry.

A Drive Mode Select system will enable owners to tailor their driving experience, with Normal and Sport modes. Drivers can use Drive Mode Select to alter the level of effort required to steer the car, while each mode subtly changes the character of the engine. Normal mode maximises the potential for greater fuel efficiency and offers more relaxed steering inputs. Sport mode enhances throttle responses, enables faster acceleration – from a standstill and at speed – and adapts the steering to offer additional weight and more decisive responses to driver inputs.

An optional heated windshield – with nearly-imperceptible wires to gently heat the glass – makes the new Ceed Sportswagon easier to live with in colder months. The first time this technology has featured in a Kia, it melts away frost, ice and windscreen mist at the push of a button. A wireless smartphone charger, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats are also available.

On the outside, the new Ceed Sportswagon is fitted with newly-designed ‘ice cube’ style front LED daytime running lights (DRLs) as standard. A popular feature on the Ceed Sportswagon GT Line, the ‘ice cube’ DRLs are now integrated into the headlamp units on every Ceed Sportswagon. Full LED headlamps are also available as an option.

The Ceed’s optional ECO Pack features an Active Air Flap, which closes and opens depending on engine cooling requirements and the speed of the vehicle, enhancing the car’s aerodynamic efficiency for greater fuel economy. The ECO Pack also features an underbody cover and lower suspension, aiding air flow beneath the vehicle, as well as low rolling resistance Michelin tyres.

In addition to the car’s seven standard airbags, advanced driver assistance technologies further enhance occupant protection, using active safety systems to mitigate the risk of collisions. Standard safety technologies will include High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Forward Collision Warning with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

A first for any Kia sold in Europe, the new Ceed model family is available with Lane Following Assist, a ‘Level Two’ autonomous driving technology. Lane Following Assist tracks vehicles in front of the Ceed in traffic, and detects road markings to keep the car in the centre of its lane on the motorway. The system controls acceleration, braking and steering depending on the road ahead and the convoy of vehicles in front, using external sensors to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Lane Following Assist operates between 0 and 130 kph.

Additional available technologies include Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Smart Parking Assist, and pedestrian recognition with haptic steering wheel warnings for the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system.

Every Ceed Sportswagon is equipped as standard with Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), ensuring stability when braking and cornering by controlling the car’s Electronic Stability Control (ESC) if it detects a loss of traction.

On-sale during Q4 with 7-Year, 150,000-kilometre warranty

The new Kia Ceed Sportswagon will enter production at Kia’s Žilina, Slovakia manufacturing facility from August. On sale across Europe during Q4 2018, the Ceed Sportswagon will be covered by Kia’s quality promise, with the brand’s industry-leading 7-Year, 150,000-kilometre warranty as standard.

NEW KIA CEED SPORTSWAGON – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Body and chassis

Five-door, five-seater compact tourer, with all-steel unitary construction bodyshell. Choice of diesel and gasoline three- and four-cylinder engines, driving the front wheels via a six-speed manual or seven-speed double-clutch transmission.

Engines

Gasoline

1.0-litre / 120 ps T-GDI gasoline

Type Three-cylinder in-line, turbocharged

Capacity 1.0-litres, 998 cc

Bore and stroke 71.0 x 84.0 mm

Max power 120 ps (88 kW)

Max torque 172 Nm (127 lb ft)

Valves 12 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

1.4-litre / 140 ps T-GDI gasoline

Type Four-cylinder in-line, turbocharged

Capacity 1.4-litres, 1,396 cc

Bore and stroke 71.6 x 84.0 mm

Max power 140 ps (103 kW)

Max torque 242 Nm (178 lb ft)

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

1.4-litre / 100 ps MPI gasoline

Type Four-cylinder in-line, naturally-aspirated

Capacity 1.4-litres, 1,394 cc

Bore and stroke 72.0 x 84.0 mm

Max power 100 ps (74 kW)

Max torque 134 Nm (99 lb ft)

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Multi-point injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

Diesel

1.6-litre / 115 ps U3 CRDi diesel

Type Four-cylinder in-line, turbocharged

Capacity 1.6-litres, 1,589 cc

Max power 115 ps (85 kW)

Max torque 280 Nm (207 lb ft)

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Common-rail direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

1.6-litre / 136 ps U3 CRDi diesel

Type Four-cylinder in-line, turbocharged

Capacity 1.6-litres, 1,589 cc

Max power 136 ps (100 kW)

Max torque 280 Nm (207 lb ft)

Valves 16 (four per cylinder)

Fuel system Common-rail direct injection

Emissions class Euro Stage 6d TEMP

Transmissions

Six-speed manual transmission

Seven-speed double-clutch transmission (7DCT)

Gasoline

1.4 MPI 1.0 T-GDI 1.4 T-GDI

Manual 6sp 6sp 6sp

Automatic --- --- 7DCT

Diesel

1.6 CRDi

Manual 6sp

Automatic 7DCT

Drivetrains

Front-wheel drive (all models)

Suspension and damping

Front Fully-independent by subframe-mounted MacPherson struts, coil

springs and gas-filled shock absorbers, with anti-roll stabiliser bar

Rear Fully-independent by subframe-mounted double wishbones, coil

springs and gas-filled shock absorbers, with anti-roll stabiliser bar

Steering

Type Electric motor-driven rack-and-pinion power steering

Wheels and tyres

Standard Steel 15-inch, 195/65 R15 tyres

Optional Alloy 16-inch, 205/55 R16 tyres

Alloy 17-inch, 225/45 R17 tyres

Spare Tyre mobility kit or optional temporary spare wheel

Dimensions (mm)

Exterior

Overall length 4,600 Overall width 1,800

Overall height 1,465 Wheelbase 2,650

Front overhang 880 Rear overhang 1,070

Interior

1st row 2nd row

Head room 987 TBC

Leg room 1,073 883

Capacities

Fuel tank 50 litres

Luggage (VDA) 600 litres