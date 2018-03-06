[UPDATE] Live images from the Geneva Motor Show have been added at the beginning of the gallery, below.

Peugeot took the virtual wraps off the all-new 508 less than two weeks ago and it is already eager to give its VW Passat competitor the special edition treatment. Starting off with the top-of-the-range GT model, the new First Edition can be had in either Ultimate Red or Dark Blue exterior colors combined with black accents applied onto the front fascia. It sits on 19-inch alloy wheels featuring a two-tone design and grey coating to make them stand out furthermore.

Stepping inside the tech-heavy cabin, Peugeot has used high-end materials such as Alcantara, soft black leather, and zebrano-type wood decorum, while the black headliner and door sills with “First Edition” marking are also part of the standard equipment. The new 508 version wants to lure buyers in by packing a generous array of technologies, like full-LED headlights, night vision, a Focal sound system (with wireless headphones), and 3D navigation on the 10-inch touchscreen. Peugeot will also throw in aluminum pedals and satin chrome accents to spice things up even more.

Being the crown jewel of the 508, it’s no wonder the First Edition can only be had with the high-end engines, specifically a gasoline unit with 225 horsepower and a diesel rated at 180 hp. Both of them are hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Peugeot isn’t saying how many units it will make, but does mention the 508 First Edition will be available in “limited numbers.” The fully loaded model can be reserved online and is available only in 12 European countries, with customer deliveries slated to kick off from October. Meanwhile, the 508 will be making its public debut later today at the start of the Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Peugeot