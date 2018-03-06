It bundles all the kit Peugeot could possibly cram into its attractive new midsize model.
[UPDATE] Live images from the Geneva Motor Show have been added at the beginning of the gallery, below.
Peugeot took the virtual wraps off the all-new 508 less than two weeks ago and it is already eager to give its VW Passat competitor the special edition treatment. Starting off with the top-of-the-range GT model, the new First Edition can be had in either Ultimate Red or Dark Blue exterior colors combined with black accents applied onto the front fascia. It sits on 19-inch alloy wheels featuring a two-tone design and grey coating to make them stand out furthermore.
Stepping inside the tech-heavy cabin, Peugeot has used high-end materials such as Alcantara, soft black leather, and zebrano-type wood decorum, while the black headliner and door sills with “First Edition” marking are also part of the standard equipment. The new 508 version wants to lure buyers in by packing a generous array of technologies, like full-LED headlights, night vision, a Focal sound system (with wireless headphones), and 3D navigation on the 10-inch touchscreen. Peugeot will also throw in aluminum pedals and satin chrome accents to spice things up even more.
Being the crown jewel of the 508, it’s no wonder the First Edition can only be had with the high-end engines, specifically a gasoline unit with 225 horsepower and a diesel rated at 180 hp. Both of them are hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Peugeot isn’t saying how many units it will make, but does mention the 508 First Edition will be available in “limited numbers.” The fully loaded model can be reserved online and is available only in 12 European countries, with customer deliveries slated to kick off from October. Meanwhile, the 508 will be making its public debut later today at the start of the Geneva Motor Show.
Source: Peugeot
Peugeot 508 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
New PEUGEOT 508 First Edition : limited series to be reserved now !
PEUGEOT has just revealed the new PEUGEOT 508 at the Geneva Motor Show and offers a preview of an exclusive series launched in limited numbers: the new PEUGEOT 508 First Edition. This offer is available in twelve European countries. Reservations can be made online for the first deliveries starting in October 2018.
The striking sedan named First Edition
The limited series PEUGEOT 508 First Edition was designed with GT finishing, the top-of-the-line of the lion brand. It is available in two colours, Dark Blue and Ultimate Red. The PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is an exclusive version of the new elegant sporty sedan, with its low dynamic silhouette, its combative front face and sharp muscular style.
It has a distinctive exterior with a shiny black-shell front end and with 19" Augusta alloy hubcaps in two diamond-set hues and a Grey Dust coating. The PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is available with petrol PureTech 225 horsepower engines or Diesel Blue HDi, with 180 horsepower, and eight automatic EAT8 gear selectors.
The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® and its First Edition interior
The interior of the PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is made with zebrano-type wood decorum, Alcantara® trimmings and black leather upholstery with copper stitching lines. This limited version of the striking new brand-name sedan includes the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with a compact driving wheel, an installable head-height digital panel and a 10" HD capacitive touch screen.
The sporty nature of this vehicle is accentuated in many ways: a perforated full-grain leather steering wheel and satin chrome décor, a black roof liner, Full LED concealed lighting, aluminium pedals and door sills marked First Edition.
The ultra-technological new PEUGEOT sedan
The PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is equipped with the latest technology. It comes with an impressive number of driving aides. Notably, it has Night Vision capability, unprecedented in this market segment, that makes it possible to detect living beings in front of the vehicle at night or with reduced visibility.
Wireless smartphone charging is available, as well as digital radio and the 10" HD capacitive touch screen, including connected 3D navigation with voice recognition and access to the TomTom® bundle of connected services (real time traffic, petrol prices, parking, weather forecasts, local searches).
The FOCAL® Premium Hi-Fi system, for fine French acoustics
The limited exclusive PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is also equipped with the FOCAL® high-fidelity acoustic system, including ten loudspeakers, and using the exclusive FOCAL® technology to enjoy the pleasure of listening to pure, crystal-clear sound in the vehicle.
In this limited version, PEUGEOT worked in association with FOCAL® in order to offer exclusive wireless earphones, signed by the Peugeot Design Lab, making it possible to continue FOCAL® audio use outside the vehicle.
Reserve your exclusive sedan in this limited series now
A site for reserving online: int.peugeot.com/reservation-new508-first-edition, available starting on 6 March 2018, accessible from all devices, for discovering the PEUGEOT 508 First Edition. Each of the dozen European countries that market this limited version has a corresponding internet reservation site. The PEUGEOT 508 First Edition can therefore be reserved directly online to make a direct purchase or to finance it with a Long Term Lease. Once a client has requested a reservation, he will receive a confirmation email. The order is completed at the point of sale chosen by the customer who will receive his FOCAL® Hi-Fi Premium earphones at his residence.